This day in Expo history: Labor Day weekend crowds attend World’s Fair with ‘most perfect weather’

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Attendance soared at Expo ’74 as Labor Day weekend crowds enjoyed “the most perfect weather since the fair’s opening day.”

It was warm, but not too warm, and a gentle breeze kept everyone comfortable.

The Sunday attendance reached 40,825, and the Monday attendance was 25,042.

In other Expo news, amid the often-held special days honoring individual cities, Labor Day was San Dimas (California) Day.

But where is San Dimas?

It’s easy to find, said the mayor during a ceremony at the International Amphitheater.

“It’s located between two signs, one saying ‘Watch for Falling Rocks,’ and the other saying, ‘Resume Speed,’ ” he joked.

From 100 years ago: Spokane’s city commissioners came up with a new plan to keep dust down on the city’s streets.

Not paving, but oiling.

Oiling the dirt and gravel streets would amount to a $20,000 savings in sprinkling costs.

One city commissioner said he hoped that cities of Spokane’s size would soon be allowed by law to form “oiling assessment districts.” Smaller cities in the state were already allowed to do so.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

301: San Marino, one of the smallest nations in the world and the world’s oldest republic still in existence, is founded by Saint Marinus.

1940: Adolf Hitler orders an invasion of Great Britain for Sept. 21.

1944: Holocaust diarist Anne Frank is sent to Auschwitz concentration camp.