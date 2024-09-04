DH is now routine for former Washington State, Coeur d’Alene baseball standout Kyle Manzardo

By Paul Hoynes Tribune News Service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – There’s a lot to say for preparation, and rookie Kyle Manzardo was prepared this time.

When he made his big league debut on May 6 for the Guardians, he was used to playing every day at first base for Class AAA Columbus. In Cleveland, however, first base belongs to Josh Naylor, so Manzardo became a rookie designated hitter.

It was not the best fit.

Manzardo, like most players, was used to playing both sides of the game. If you were struggling with the bat, you could always help on defense. How to productively fill his time between at-bats as a DH was something new to him.

In 30 games, he hit .207 (17 for 82) with 10 doubles, no homers and seven RBI. The Guardians optioned him to Columbus on June 18.

At Columbus he still played first base for the Clippers, but he concentrated on the DH spot as well. The Clippers made it a point for Manzardo to DH in consecutive games several times a month so he could develop a routine at the position.

“In Columbus we worked on carving out a routine,” said Manzardo. “I was DHing in back-to-back games these past few months. That helped me iron out a routine on what I needed to do in between at-bats.”

The routine, Manzardo said, involves different stretching exercises along with work in the weight room and batting cages.

“I think I’m in a good spot now,” he said.

Sunday’s results, and the numbers he accumulated at Columbus, are a good indication of that.

Manzardo, recalled on Sunday when the rosters expanded to 28 players, hit his first two big league homers in consecutive at-bats to help the Guardians beat the Pirates.

In 82 games at Columbus, he hit .267 (78 for 292) with 20 doubles, 20 homers and 49 RBI.

Before the game, manager Stephen Vogt made it clear that most of Manzardo’s playing time was going to be at DH. Manzardo is ready for that.

“When I first came up, I had never solely been a DH,” said Manzardo, who added three hits against Kansas City on Tuesday. “I was used to running around, being active during the game. It was difficult. But I feel like I’m in a good spot now.”