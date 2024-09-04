Elton John recovering from vision loss in one eye after severe infection

By Andrew Jeong

Elton John has been suffering from a severe eye infection over the summer that has left him with “only limited vision in one eye,” the beloved British musician said Tuesday in a social media post.

The 77-year-old said he is healing but described the process as “extremely slow” and said it would “take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye.” He thanked his “excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family,” adding that he is “feeling positive” about his progress as he recuperates at home.

The post was flooded with well wishes from celebrities, including tennis legend Billie Jean King, pop star Chappell Roan and actor and singer Billy Porter. Weathercaster Al Roker called John “pure light” and said he prays “light helps heal that eye. We love you, Sir Elton.”

Known for hit songs such as “Rocket Man,” “Tiny Dancer” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” John earlier this year joined a handful of artists in the EGOT club - those who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony - after securing an Emmy for his special, “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium.” His Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which ended last year, generated almost $1 billion, according to Billboard, putting it among the highest-grossing concert tours of all time.

Outside his work in music, John has been a prominent voice for LGBTQ+ rights and an advocate for fighting HIV/AIDS through his foundation. He has expressed hope that HIV/AIDS can be eradicated by 2030; nearly 40 million people live with HIV globally.

For John’s contributions to music and charity, President Joe Biden awarded him with a national humanities medal in 2022, and he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1998.

The singer has faced a number of health issues in recent years. In 2020, John had to end a concert early due to walking pneumonia. The following year, he suffered a hip injury from a fall, forcing him to reschedule the rest of his 2021 tour dates. Last year, he was treated for minor injuries after another fall at his residence in France.