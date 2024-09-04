Justice Department charges two Russian media operatives in alleged propaganda scheme

By David Nakamura and Catherine Belton Washington Post

The Justice Department on Wednesday charged two Russian media executives in an alleged scheme that authorities say illegally funneled millions of dollars to a Tennessee-based company to create and publish propaganda videos that racked up millions of views on U.S. social media.

The 32-page federal indictment accuses Kostiantyn Kalashnikova and Elena Afanasyeva, employees of RT, a Russian-state news site formerly known as Russia Today, of conducting a money-laundering operation that spent nearly $10 million on efforts to covertly influence public opinion and sow social divisions, including placing blame on Ukraine over the war with Russia.

Authorities said the U.S. company allegedly created and posted hundreds of English-language videos on social media sites, including TikTok, Instagram and YouTube, that echoed Russian state propaganda and garnered 16 million views.

Kalashnikov and Afanasyeva were charged with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, which is punishable by up to 20 years, authorities said.

Justice officials said that in a separate legal action, prosecutors seized 32 Russian-controlled internet domains that were allegedly used in a state-controlled effort called “Doppelganger” to undermine support for Ukraine.

Federal authorities described the Russian operations as part of an ongoing effort by Moscow and other U.S. adversaries to meddle in elections and politics that has accelerated in recent years with the help of new technologies.

“The Justice Department’s message is clear: We have no tolerance for attempts by authoritarian regimes to exploit our democratic system of government,” Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters at the Justice Department’s headquarters in Washington, where he was joined by FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and other members of the agency’s Election Threats Task Force. “We will be relentlessly aggressive in countering attempts to interfere in our elections and undermine our democracy.”