Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Bartholomew N. Cudmore, of Spokane, and Bailey R. Johnson, of Mead.

Matthew S. Nelson and Jordyn R. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Christopher W. Hammock and Holly R. Walker, both of Spokane Valley.

Carter D. Boucher, of Spokane, and Aubrey N. Detling, of Colbert.

Andrew J. Peterson and Kassidy N. Smyth, both of Spokane Valley

Ezekiel E. Wohali and Anna D. Wright, both of Spokane Valley.

Timothy J. Hartman and Carrie A. Davis, both of Spokane.

David R. Baird and Lisa Y. Stark, both of Spokane.

Corbin E. Nelson and Jessica L. Steele, both of Spokane.

Brendan J. McClary and Kaylee R. Piper, both of Spokane.

Robert N. Dipuppo and Shelby A. Richardson, both of Cheney.

William O. Elliott and Samantha A. Mann, both of Spokane.

Kenneth G. Fischer and Danielle T. Crane, both of Sandpoint.

Byron G. Hagman and Teresa A. Smith, both of Spokane Valley.

Brennan C. Cox, of Medical Lake, and Ellie S. Syverson, of Spokane.

Chad W. Pack and Gabrial S.A. Tucker, both of Spokane.

Colton R. Cook and Amanda L. Pastian, both of Spokane.

Erich L. Hahn and Alysia J. Garcia, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Lidgerwood Housing LLC v. Kesha Doe, restitution of premises.

Perrine Chelan LLC v. Deon L. Hollins, restitution of premises.

Pine Rock LLC v. Cindy L. James, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Quiaunte Bridges, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Zahraa Busahail, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Sierra R. James, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Louis Parker, et al., restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Tiffany Murrell, money claimed owed.

Forsythe Finance LLC v. Michael Rice, money claimed owed.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Journee Randall, et al., restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Paulina Bower, restitution of premises.

JD Wolfe LLC v. Amber Harvey, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Victor Klinefelter II, restitution of premises.

Liberty Motel Inc. v. Emily T. Butler, restitution of premises.

First Liberty Bond LLC v. Kevin Aurand, et al., restitution of premises.

Preferred Capital Management Inc. v. Brittany Morris, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rasmussen, Michael J. and Cristine J.

Hodgson, Shauna and Birdsell, Bradley

Nichols, Nina C. and Jared H.

DeLeon, Zoey M. and Adrian J.

Hunt, Corinne M. and David L.

Wells, Rebeka M. and Rodney W.C.

Johnson, Nichole L. and Scott A.

Morton, Jean C. and Wynecoop, Shaeleen M.

Daugherty, James D. and Sheila A.

Ellis, Casey J. and Roncal-Araujo, Johanna S.

Larson, Kyra A. and Jacob M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Gordon Majmeto, 28; 102 months in prison, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape, first-degree burglary, unlawful imprisonment, first-degree burglary with sexual motivation and second-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Lisa M. Dick, 38; 57 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Trevor J. Fant, 35; 40 days in jail, after being found guilty of public use of a known controlled substance and second-degree criminal trespass.

Jayden Gagner, 19; one day in jail, after being found guilty of driving while consuming alcohol under the age of 21.

Adrian J. Garcia, 34; 15 days in jail, after being found guilty of public use of a known controlled substance.

Scott C. Gothberg, 40; 75 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Jimmy Haes, 32; one day in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

David M. Lewis, 38; 16 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree criminal trespass.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Brian J. Peery; 28; 30 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Aaron S. Radnor, 35; 62 days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Jesse D. Wilfred, 50; one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Kyle R. Beniasch, 44; $2,275.32 fine, one day in jail with one day credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Gary D. Bass, 55; $1,121.90 fine, 24 months probation, reckless driving.

Travis R. Elliot, 25; $3,499.50 fine, 17 days in jail with 17 days credit for time served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving with license suspended.

David W. Latham Jr., 53; $960 fine, 42 days in jail with 42 days credit for time served, two counts of protection order violation.

Trina H. Bartels, 67; $2,576.35 fine, 24 months probation, reckless endangerment.