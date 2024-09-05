Everett rallies late, Spokane Indians fall to AquaSox 4-2

From staff reports

EVERETT – Bill Knight delivered the go-ahead run with an RBI double in the seventh inning and the Everett AquaSox edged the Spokane Indians 4-2 in a Northwest League game at Funko Field on Thursday.

The first-half champion Indians fell to 39-24 in the second half. The AquaSox (31-32) inched closer to .500 in the second half.

Tied at 2 , Josh Hood led off the bottom of the seventh with a double. The next batter, Knight, ripped a double to right that scored Hood.

Everett added an insurance run in the eighth on Caleb Cali’s walk and Jared Sundstrom’s double.

The Indians’ lone runs came in the top of the second on Skyler Messinger’s two-run homer, his second of the season. Indians starter Connor Staine struck out seven over five innings. He allowed two runs on four hits and walked two.

The series continues Friday at 1:05 p.m.