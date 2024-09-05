Hurricane center tracking five systems that could develop

By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel

The National Hurricane Center had its hands full Thursday – well at least one hand – as it was keeping track of five systems in the Atlantic basin with the potential to develop into the season’s next tropical depression or storm.

As of the NHC’s 8 a.m. tropical outlook, all had low odds for formation and none posed an immediate threat to Florida.

The only system that could come within striking distance of Florida is a tropical wave in the central tropical Atlantic a few hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands that is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity.

“Strong upper-level winds are expected to limit development of this system during the next few days while it moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph.” forecasters said. “By early next week, environmental conditions could become more conducive for some slow development while the system moves west-northwestward over the southwestern Atlantic Ocean.”

The NHC gives it only a 10% chance of development in the next seven days.

The highest odds for development remain a tropical wave moving across the Caribbean Sea and headed for the Gulf of Mexico with increased shower and thunderstorm activity.

“Significant development appears unlikely before the system reaches Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula by early Friday. Some development is possible late in the weekend into early next week after the system emerges over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico,” forecasters said.

The NHC gives it a 30% chance development in the next seven days.

Back on the NHC’s radar was activity in the Gulf of Mexico, where a trough of low pressure in the northwest Gulf was producing widespread disorganized showers and thunderstorms, including near the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

“Upper-level winds are expected to become less conducive for development by Friday and Saturday as a frontal boundary approaches the system,” forecasters said. “Although development is unlikely, heavy rainfall is expected across portions of the northern Gulf Coast during the next day or so.”

The NHC gives it a 10% chance of development in the next two to seven days.

In the northwest Atlantic was a system the NHC began tracking Wednesday, which was a nontropical area of low pressure located a few hundred miles east of North Carolina with disorganized showers and thunderstorms to the northeast and east of its center.

“This system could acquire some subtropical characteristics over the next couple of days while it moves generally north-northeastward, remaining offshore of the northeastern United States,” forecasters said. “Once the low moves over cooler waters by late Saturday, further subtropical development is not expected.”

The NHC gives it a 20% chance of development in the next two to seven days.

Finally, in the eastern tropical Atlantic, a broad area of low pressure has disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

“Some slow development of this system is possible during the next several days while it drifts northwestward or northward,” forecasters said.

The NHC gives it a 10% chance of development in the next two days and 20% in the next seven.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1-Nov. 30, has produced five named storms so far: Tropical Storm Alberto, Hurricane Beryl, Tropical Storm Chris, Hurricane Debby and Hurricane Ernesto.

While the Atlantic traditionally produces the most storms from mid-August into October, conditions in the Atlantic have been suppressing development since Ernesto petered out on Aug. 20.

The next names on the list are Francine, Gordon, Helene, Isaac and Joyce.