Taylor Swanson, Jaleen Roberts finish on Paralympics podium in women’s T37 100-meters

By Madison McCord For The Spokesman-Review

It was twice as nice on the podium for a pair of athletes with area ties as Taylor Swanson and Jaleen Roberts shared a Paralympics podium Thursday.

Swanson – who lives in Spokane – earned the silver and Roberts grabbed the bronze in the women’s T37 100-meters at Stade de France in Paris, separated by just 0.1 seconds.

Swanson cross the finish line in 13.19 seconds, while Roberts crossed in 13.29. World-record holder Xiaoyan Wen of China claimed gold with a time of 12.52 – a new Paralympic record.

The silver is the first Paralympic medal for Swanson, 31, who didn’t learn until last year that she had cerebral palsy – a condition missed after her adoption from Korea as a baby.

For Roberts, an Eastern Washington grad and two-time Paralympian, the bronze is her fourth medal overall and second of these games following the silver she won in the T37 long jump.

Spokane’s Lindi Marcusen and Hannah Dederick also competed in finals Thursday, but did not medal.

Marcusen finished eighth in the women’s T63 long jump with a top leap of 4.37 meters, while Dederick earned a fourth-place finish in the women’s T54 400-meters with a time of 54.68, missing the podium by 0.67 seconds.

Marcusen (T63 100m) and wheelchair racers Susannah Scaroni (T54 marathon) and Lauren Fields (T34 800m) will compete in their final events Saturday.