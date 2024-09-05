Vacation home design

Gallery walls can help to take the place of oversized art pieces. (Courtesy photo)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

You have purchased a vacation home. Now what?

Whether you have purchased a home as a place for you and your family to enjoy or as an investment, décor and design may play a critical role in maximizing the experience. Good quality, thoughtful, functional design is more important than ever while still being approachable.

Gone are the days of needing to hire an expensive interior designer or take on a costly gut renovation just to get an aesthetically pleasing space. These days, with a plan, purpose and direction, it is possible to create a well-designed space that is personal and inviting without breaking the bank.

Do’s

Do invest in great bedding. Many vacation renters will be turned off by inexpensive or poorly made bedding. If you are purchasing for your own usage, you will also want to invest in quality bedding, especially great sheets and thick duvets. Elements such as a well-made mattress as well as mattress toppers and plush pillows are also appreciated.

Do purchase furniture that can undergo “wear and tear.” While a vacation home by design, does not undergo daily use, it does endure considerable usage. Instead of opting for what is the cheapest option, look for those pieces that will be long lasting.

Do design with your target audience in mind. If you are near a lake or the ocean, consider a nautical theme. If you are near a notable sight or attraction, perhaps gear your design to your destination. The possibilities are endless!

Don’ts

Don’t overlook the ability to maximize your investment. The number of people your property can sleep may be critical to its design and layout.

Don’t purchase a vacation home in an area that may not appreciate in value or is on the “outskirts.” Vacation renters often want to be near a convenient location and location will likely have an impact on your resale value.

Don’t purchase without planning. There are a number of resources relating to vacation rentals that can provide everything from checklists to ways to buy in bulk in order to maximize your vacation rental design dollars.