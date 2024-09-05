Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christian L. Weygint and Dava S. Copenhaver, both of Spokane.

Reilley P. Anderson and Kaylan S.J. Koch, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Greyson H.D. Trimble and Teiana R. Silcox, both of Cheney.

Marc H. Riner and Audra E. Smit, both of Spokane.

David T. Ebel and Meegan R. Watson, both of Greenacres.

Todd A. Niles and Alycia N. Patterson, both of Spokane.

Donald R. Hellman and Kellie L. Spiger, both of Spokane Valley.

Jared N. Ham and Sydney R. Nelson, both of Spokane.

Wyatt E. Farnsworth and Adriana N. Mickelsen, both of Spokane Valley.

David D. Weeks, of Spokane, and Connie J. Newman, of Palouse, Wash.

Trevor E. Nash and Alexys M. Coolbaugh, both of Spokane.

Kyle H. Csizmar, of Post Falls, and Katherine A. Dewey, of Spokane.

Chase T. Gerard and Megan J. Miller, both of Coulee Dam, Wash.

Kameron J. Smith and Abby J. Stolz, both of Spokane.

Roger M. Norman and Alexis D.D. Bethea, both of Spokane.

David J. Yoder and Risa M. White, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Numerica Credit Union v. Nicholas Hughes, money claimed owed.

MBDC Holdings LLC v. Rachael Jacks, restitution of premises.

Arrowleaf Townhomes LLC v. Rayann Jordan-Dodson, restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Agnes Ragland, et al., restitution of premises.

Walch Family Holdings LLC v. Jerry Kendall, et al., restitution of premises.

H218 LLC v. Helen Johnson, restitution of premises.

Butler Living Trust v. James Young, et al., restitution of premises.

Teresa M. Segal v. Steven Storm, et al., restitution of premises.

Timberline MHC v. Scott Rutherford, et al.

American Express National Bank v. Brian Jimenez, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Alexandra Kelly, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. George Straley, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Andrew Lexa, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Katy Henry, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Mike Kwon, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Parker Franklin, money claimed owed.

Airway Pointe LP v. Alberta Kelly, et al., restitution of premises.

Whitewater Creek Inc. v. Brandy Alvarado, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Marc Walter, restitution of premises.

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Joshua S. Lackman, restitution of premises.

Spokane Plex 1 LLC v. Sallie Foerstenberg, et al., restitution of premises.

Southern Carlson Inc. v. Skyline Homes LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hafer, Emily and Jason

Powers, Amanda and Strasburg, Shawn

Craven, Kailey C. and Nathan C.W.

Ruiz, Krystal L. and Raul R.

Ault, Larissa and Arisdakessian, Cedric G.

Lange, Aslan K. and Dylan K.

Espinoza, Andrea N. and Brent

Cogdell, Michele L. and William T.

Joyce, Ashley N. and Tyler A.

Curtis, Tyler A. and Puryear, Joanne L.

Lawrence, Titan L.K. and Ostman, Miriam R.B.

Brucker, Robert C. and Denise M.

Schroeder, Glen L. and Kourma, Yassmin M.

Roberts, Tracy M. and Matthew A.

Swenson, Maggie L. and Steven C.

Legal separations granted

Whelchel, Debra M. and David V.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Caleb Cline, 26; 114 days in jail with 114 days credit for time served, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree assault, first-degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Ezekiel L.M. Morgan, 21; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault – domestic violence.

Timothy R. Ramsey, 59; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment and violation of order.

Jay K. Hoffschneider, 28; 20 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Lech Radzimski

Jason E. Woodlief, 44; $6,620 restitution, 360 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree murder – domestic violence.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Robert K. Cullen, 35; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Justice E. Michelle, 19; two months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Rodney D. Barnhill, 43; 218 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.

Solon Z. Bennett, 39; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Frank W. Budde, 60; two days in jail, after being found guilty of first-degree negligent driving.

Ashley A. Counts, 38; $250 fine, one day in jail, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Michaela A. Easley, 41; eight days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree driving with license suspended, failure to transfer title and theft.

Bernardo Espinoza-Garcia, 28; 12 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Silas W. Finley, 22; 83 days in jail, after being found guilty of obstruction of a law enforcement officer, fourth-degree assault and first-degree criminal trespass.

Timothy C. Gilman, 27; two days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Joey D. McMahan, 30; two days in jail, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Samuel D.K. Peterson, 37; nine days in jail, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Beweh D. Sartoe, 41; one day in jail, after being found guilty of operating vehicle without ignition interlock and driving while intoxicated.