The pick: Why Washington State will beat Texas Tech

PULLMAN – Shortly after his club’s season opener, a 70-30 victory over FCS Portland State last weekend, Washington State coach Jake Dickert tried to quell concerns over the Cougars’ defense with one assertion.

“Here’s what I know about that squad,” Dickert said. “They’re gonna come back to practice with their hair on fire and ready to go.”

To take down visiting Texas Tech, which WSU faces at 7 p.m. Saturday in Pullman, the Cougars might not have to play that crazy.

Maybe only a couple of stops will be necessary from Washington State, which gets the challenge of taking on a Red Raiders offense that put up 52 points in last week’s overtime win over Abilene Christian. Texas Tech’s offense is talented , rolling out playmakers like quarterback Behren Morton and running back Tahj Brooks, who is questionable with an arm injury.

But because this figures to be a shootout – Texas Tech allowed 51 points last week, WSU 30 – it might come down to which defense can force a stop at the right time, a turnover to swing the momentum of the game. The Cougars had a long interception return for touchdown in last week’s game.

WSU quarterback John Mateer will likely have his way with the Red Raiders’ defense, which missed a total of 22 tackles last week.

Morton will probably air it out against the Cougars’ defense, which missed 17 of its own.

But here’s predicting WSU will secure the stop it needs to escape with a victory.

The pick: Washington State 45, Texas Tech 40