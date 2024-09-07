50 years ago in Expo history: Prost! The Schnickelfritz Oom-Pah-Pah Band was treating tourists and tempting typos

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Schnickelfritz Oom-Pah-Pah Band was booked to perform at Expo, and The Spokesman-Review expressed relief that the Schnickelfritz Brass Quartet, the Schnickelfritz Jazz-Rock Ensemble, the Schnickelfritz Recorder Consort and the Schnickelfritz Stampeders were not on the schedule.

Why?

Because “if you think it’s been fun spelling Schnickelfritz half a dozen times, you’re wrong.”

All of them were real groups, all from Spokane.

In other Expo news, The S-R editorial page noted with alarm that nobody had been hired to book attractions in the Opera House after the fair closed.

The editors said that if the Opera House “goes dark” in November and December, “there is a great danger of losing the momentum that has been generated by Expo.”

From 100 years ago: An 18-year-old boy was arrested for using “low language” in the presence of four ladies in a Spokane café at 2:30 a.m.

The arresting officer reported that the boy also seemed “about to topple over” and had been “drinking hair tonic.” The boy, who was set to attend Gonzaga University, admitted to using “a little vulgar language,” but vigorously denied drinking hair tonic. He claimed to have been drinking nothing.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1940: The Blitz begins as the German Luftwaffe bombs London for the first of 57 consecutive nights as the Nazis prepare to invade Britain.

1996: Rapper Tupac Shakur shot multiple times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He died six days later.