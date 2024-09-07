This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

"The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness" by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press/TNS) (Penguin Press/TNS)

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers

From Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “The Women: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

2. “By Any Other Name: A Novel,” Jodi Picoult (Ballantine)

3. “The Book of Bill,” Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

4. “Iron Flame,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. “The God of the Woods: A Novel,” Liz Moore (Riverhead)

6. “The Wedding People: A Novel,” Alison Espach (Holt)

7. “All the Colors of the Dark,” Chris Whitaker (Crown)

8. “The Coven: Special Edition,” Harper L. Woods (Bramble)

9. “Tom Clancy Shadow State: A Jack Ryan Jr. Novel,” M.P. Woodward (Putnam)

10. “The Spellshop,” Sarah Beth Durst (Bramble)

Nonfiction

1. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

2. “Experiencing The American Dream: How to Invest Your Time, Energy, and Money to Create an Extraordinary Life,” Mark Matson (Wiley)

3. “At War with Ourselves: My Tour of Duty in the Trump White House,” H.R. McMaster (Harper)

4. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health,” Casey Means (Avery)

5. “What Happens Next: A Traveler’s Guide Through the End of This Age,” Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

6. “What’s Next: A Backstage Pass to The West Wing, Its Cast and Crew, and Its Enduring Legacy of Service,” Melissa Fitzgerald and Mary McCormack (Dutton)

7. “Imminent: Inside the Pentagon’s Hunt for UFOs,” Luis Elizondo (Morrow)

8. “What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking:,” Caroline Chambers (Union Square)

9. “Chef AJ’s Sweet Indulgence: Guilt-Free Treats Sweetened Naturally with Fruit,” Chef AJ (BPC)

10. “The Art of Power: My Story as America’s First Woman Speaker of the House,” Nancy Pelosi (Simon & Schuster)