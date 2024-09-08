Letters for Sept. 8, 2024

Don’t blame Brown for debt

This $50 million city deficit didn’t just suddenly appear in the first months of Lisa Brown being mayor. This huge deficit is the result of the previous two mayors/councils. But on the Nextdoor website, people want the new mayor lynched, blaming her. Now she is forced to cut police with early retirement, and other city positions. But on the other side, as President Bush said: “Read my lips, no new taxes.”

Before raising taxes, there are obvious sources of revenue. Don’t even think of new bonds or levies or property tax increases until laws are enforced. In my previous letters to the editor, I pointed out that there is a huge number of cars with long expired tabs driving on city streets. There is a huge number of junk cars sitting on the streets, most with expired tabs. Ticket speeders and those driving with a cellphone in one hand. I have two drug houses within a block to my west, and two more to my east. Start busting those places … they have junk cars and expired tabs too. That amount of money in lost revenue for the city and the state. Enforce the laws first before asking taxpayers for more money.

Richard Trerise

Spokane

District reformation creates possible discrimination

The recent lawsuit (Soto Palmer v. Hobbs) and court ruling that required Washington Legislative District 15 in the Yakima Valley to be redrawn because of racial discrimination was based on a hypocritical fraud. Wait for it. The suit alleged vote dilution and intentional discrimination in violation of the federal Voting Rights Act. The violation was creating a district that kept the (Democrat voting) Native and Hispanic populations as a minority in a white Republican majority district when a Native and Hispanic majority district could have been formed. The remedy required a new district – now 14 – to be drawn where they are now the majority – in a Democratic majority district. The first hint that something is wrong, though, is that it is obviously gerrymandered.

The hypocritical fraud is that by doing so, it prevents other Hispanics from Pasco to Ephrata from forming another “majority minority” district. Isn’t that “intentional discrimination” too? Doubly so I think, given that it would be a predominantly Republican voting district.

However, it is possible to have both Democratic and Republican majority minority districts. Using the free website, davesredistricting.org, I redrew Districts 8, 13, 14, 15 and 16. My District 14 (All in Yakima County) is 55% Democratic and 44.2% Republican with a 71.5% “minority” population. District 13 (Pasco to Ephrata) is 36.1% Democratic and 62.7% Republican with a 55.5% “minority” population. They are “intuitively obvious to the casual observer” on the larger state map at that site. Search for: Washington Best “Neighborhood” Legislative Districts 2022. You’re welcome.

Bob Strong

Spokane

Matthee for Idaho state representative

Karen Matthee is running for Idaho State Representative, Seat 1A. I heartily endorse Karen, who is a great listener, undoubtedly coming from her education/experience as a journalist (master’s degree from the prestigious Northwestern University) as well as her many life experiences. In one job, she ran a newspaper in a small conservative town in Washington, able to earn the respect of community members by listening to and reporting on stories/situations that mattered to them. I have observed Karen thoughtfully listen to others, genuinely concerned with their ideas.

Karen’s deep concern for education is of utmost importance to me, a retired public-school educator. Karen believes public money belongs in public schools, not vouchers for private schools that may be religious, limit who attends, or not accept students with disabilities. She would like to see a permanent fund established in the state from the $5.2 billion sales tax exemptions that are never viewed rather than continue to see property taxes be the source of increases. Karen would not support concealed weapons of employees to be allowed on school grounds as the current legislator voted to approve. Let educators educate; let the police, police.

Karen Matthee has solid policy ideas on topics important to all of her constituents. Review her website: kmattheeforidaho.com.

Vote Karen Matthee for Idaho State Representative. She will make all Idahoans’ lives better.

Ann Giantvalley

Sandpoint

Conroy wants health care for all

Thank you, Michael Baumgartner, for pointing out that Carmela Conroy wants the tax burden to be shared equitably and she wants everyone to have health care. I want those things, too. Why wouldn’t you?

Kathie Endresz

Spokane