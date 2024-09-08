The Dirt: New 32-unit multifamily project planned near Spokane

Preliminary plans have been submitted to Spokane County to build a four-building, 32-unit multihousing project on a street that represents the border of the city of Spokane and Spokane County.

The project, which lists the owner as AANA LLC, recently submitted the proposal to county planners in what’s called a preapplication process. It’s used to get feedback to the developer about any potential problems, requirements or other issues prior to filing a request for a building permit.

“This is just an initial step, but (the owner) is fairly committed,” said architect Paul Harrington, who is working on the project. “It’s a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units.”

The estimated cost of the project is about $3.5 million. It’s located at 107 E. Westview Avenue and the property has a residential home, which will be moved prior to construction, Harrington said.

The location is near the intersection of Westview Avenue and North Colfax Street. It’s also just north of the Y and south of East Holland Avenue and north of the intersection with North Country Homes Boulevard.

In addition to the four, two-story buildings, plans would include 51 parking spaces.

“We want to park it, appropriately,” said Harrington, of ROMR Architects of Spokane.

If all goes well with the initial paperwork, construction could begin in the spring of 2025. Harrington said it was too early to estimate when it could be completed.

New training center

A representative from Bouten Construction, of Spokane, has submitted a permit request to Spokane County to build a new 7,500-square-foot training center for the laborer’s union local on East Francis Avenue.

Applicant Ian Quinn, of Bouten Construction, submitted the request to build a 24-foot-tall building at 3921 E. Francis Ave., which is where the existing training center is located for LiUNA Local 238.

Tim Thomas, president of Bouten Construction, said the current facility houses the office for Local 238 and a small training area.

“They have been sending guys and gals to the west side to get training. In the winter months, it’s problematic,” Thomas said. “So, they wanted their own space there. It will really benefit the training of the crews.”

The cost of the project was estimated at about $862,000. HDG Architecture is the project architect and Bouten would be the contractor.

The project also is a legacy build for Bouten. Thomas said the company founder, Gus Bouten, and recently retired president, Bill Bouten, both were card carrying members of the laborer’s union.

“So, it’s fun for us to help them out with a new structure,” Thomas said.

Valvoline adding location

A permit request has been submitted to the city of Spokane to build a new Valvoline Instant Oil Change business at 1850 N. Division St.

The site is just south of the intersection of North Division Street and Indiana Avenue.

The permit listed the owner as AMJ Division LLC.

Plans call for a two-bay oil change facility that includes a parking lot and landscaping.

The applicant, Danielle Benedict, of Chicago, did not immediately return a request last week for comment.

The listed architect is Douglas Cooper of Greenberg Farrow.

The plans call for a 29-foot-tall, two-story building in which one of the stories would be below grade.

The projected cost of the 2,989-square-foot building was listed at $1.7 million.

Valvoline Instant Oil Change operates three locations in Spokane, one in Spokane Valley and two in Coeur d’Alene.