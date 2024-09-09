Rabid bat found in Spokane County

A bat with rabies was found in Spokane County last week – the first known rabies case in the county this year.

The bat was discovered by a local resident who has since received treatment to ensure they do not contract rabies.

The Washington State Department of Health last Friday confirmed the bat had the disease. It is the tenth case of rabies among bats in the state this year and the first in Spokane County. The last case in Spokane was last year in August after a rabid bat bit a cat. Between 3% and 10% of bats submitted for testing are found to be positive for rabies.

A deadly virus that attacks the central nervous system, rabies can affect any mammal, but in Washington state the disease is most commonly found among bats. In other states, raccoons, skunks, foxes and coyotes are known to be infected.

Dogs, cats and ferret owners are required to have their pets vaccinated against rabies. Each year, some 400 to 600 animals are tested for the virus in Washington, mostly bats, according to the Department of Health.

The last documented time an animal in Washington other than a bat contracted rabies was in 2015 when a bat bit a cat and the cat contracted the virus. It has been almost 30 years since a human in Washington contracted rabies.

Since bats are most active at night, the health district recommends pet owners bring their animals inside overnight, keep doors and windows closed unless there’s a screen, and close pet doors. If your pet catches a bat, thoroughly wash any bite wound on the pet with soap and water while wearing gloves, even if these wounds are small and do not seem to hurt the animal.

If there is contact between a bat and a person or a pet, it is recommended to call the health district at (509) 324-1560, ext. 7.