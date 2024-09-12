It’s official: Boise State, San Diego State, Fresno State, Colorado State from Mountain West joining WSU, OSU in new Pac-12

By Chris Vannini The Athletic

The two-member Pac-12 is starting to rebuild, beginning with four Mountain West schools.

Boise State, San Diego State, Colorado State and Fresno State will join the conference in 2026, the Pac-12 announced on Thursday. The schools will officially join on July 1, 2026.

After conference realignment decimated the Pac-12 and left it with just Oregon State and Washington State, the league had few options. NCAA bylaws provide conferences with a two-year grace period to get back to a minimum of eight members. Adding these four brings the league up to six for the 2026 season, and the momentum of that move could get that to eight or more, including the potential addition of more Mountain West schools, on a quicker timeline.

“For over a century, the Pac-12 Conference has been recognized as a leading brand in intercollegiate athletics. We will continue to pursue bold cutting-edge opportunities for growth and progress, to best serve our member institutions and student-athletes,” Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould said. “I am thankful to our board for their efforts to welcome Boise State University, Colorado State University, California State University, Fresno, and San Diego State University to the conference. An exciting new era for the Pac-12 Conference begins today.”

It will be an expensive move. Each school will be required to pay a $17 million exit fee for a planned leave more than a year in advance. In addition, the Pac-12/Mountain West football scheduling agreement signed last year requires an additional payment totaling around $43 million for adding four schools. The agreement would have charged no fees if the Pac-12 absorbed all 12 schools.

But the Pac-12 has a war chest valued at least in the high tens of millions of dollars from the departure of 10 former schools and the settlement agreement between the sides. It is likely that would be used to cover at least some of the $111 million in total owed through Mountain West exit fees.

Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez said all schools will be held to conference bylaws and policies.

“Our Board of Directors is meeting to determine our next steps,” Nevarez said.

The four Mountain West schools join a 108-year-old conference with a history, brand and intellectual property it still believes to be valuable. The timing is fortuitous, as the Mountain West’s TV deal runs to 2026, and the belief is they would earn more TV money in a rebuilt Pac-12, without the least-valuable Mountain West schools. Mountain West schools currently earn around $6 million annually per school through its TV deal, second-most among Group of 5 leagues.

The relationship between the Pac-12 and Mountain West got very icy in recent months, as has reported. Their attempt to extend the 2024 football scheduling agreement for 2025 fell apart, with money being the main sticking point. The Mountain West as a league felt it had the leverage in the negotiations. Instead, the Pac-12 convinced the Mountain West’s most valuable schools to jump ship.

The four schools are considered the biggest and most important targets for the Pac-12, with future additions to be hammered out after creating a core. The rebuilt league could stay regional with more Mountain West additions, or try to expand nationally with teams from other Group of 5 conferences. Stanford and Cal remain tied to the ACC on the other side of the country, and Florida State‘s and Clemson‘s lawsuits with the league show it’s hard to get out (if Stanford and Cal would even want to). But Oregon State and Washington State have long kept an eye on the ACC in case it began to fracture.

Oregon State and Washington State’s only path to the College Football Playoff in 2024 and 2025 is as an at-large bid. In a rebuilt Pac-12, the conference champion would have a shot at one of the five automatic bids provided to conference champions. All that’s been determined for the CFP in 2026 and beyond is that at least five conference champs have a spot, however big the field is, and the Big Ten and SEC will make the most money.

It may not be coincidental that Pac-12 expansion became official this week. Oregon State hosts Oregon on Saturday with the game on Fox, while Washington State and Washington will play each other on Peacock. With the biggest spotlight of the season on the two leftover schools for their rivalry games, the conversation may now switch from being pitied by the country for being left behind in realignment, to a more positive narrative as the potential rebuild begins.