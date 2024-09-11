Locally: 5 current Spokane Chiefs players to attend NHL camps

From staff reports

Five current Chiefs are hitting National Hockey League ice at training camps this fall, including forward Berkly Catton, goaltender Dawson Cowan, defenseman Nathan Mayes, defenseman Will McIsaac and defenseman Saige Weinstein.

Catton, 18, will attend the Seattle Kraken rookie camp. Cotton was selected by the Kraken eighth-overall at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in June – the highest-selected Chief since Pat Falloon in 1991 (2nd overall – San Jose). He signed a three-year entry-level contract with Seattle in July.

Mayes, 18, will attend the Toronto Maple Leafs rookie camp. The six-foot-four defenseman out of Salmon Arm, British Columbia was selected by the Maple Leafs with the 225th pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

McIsaac, 18, will attend the St. Louis Blues rookie camp. The six-foot-three defenseman from Vancouver, British Columbia was selected 145th overall by the Blues in the this year’s Entry Draft. McIsaac finished his second full season with the Chiefs with new career highs across the board – six goals and 21 assists for 27 total points – and improved from a -15 last season to a +15 this season.

Weinstein, 19, will attend the Colorado Avalanche rookie camp. He signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Avalanche in October 2023 as an undrafted free agent.

Cowan, 18, will attend the San Jose Sharks rookie camp. The six-foot-two netminder from Warren, Manitoba, completed his first full season with the Chiefs in 2023-24 and finished with a 3.59 GAA and .899 SV%. He went 18-20-2-1 in net for Spokane this season and logged 1,322 saves, surpassing the 2,000-save mark for his career with 2,245 total saves so far.

The Chiefs will continue their preseason slate on Thursday in Cheney as they take on the Portland Winterhawks at 5:00 p.m. That game will take place at Eastern Washington University, with free tickets for students with ID and $10 for the public.

Spokane will open the 2024-25 campaign on the road Friday, September 20 when they face Prince George. Spokane’s home opener is Sept. 28 against Tri-Cities. Single game tickets are now on sale and can be purchased online, at the Chiefs’ Ticket Office, or by calling (509) 535-PUCK.

Baseball

Infielder Scott Schultz (Coeur d’Alene) and pitcher Kerry Pease (Cheney) helped the Denver-based Colorado Buffaloes win the Mike Coley Memorial Baseball Tournament (50+ Division) on Sept. 1 in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Schultz batted .444 during the Labor Day weekend tourney. Pease got the win in the extra-inning semifinal against Mountain Militia (Colorado Springs, Colorado) and closed out the the final two innings in the 13-5 championship victory over the host South Dakota Rushmores.

College sports

Former Moscow High School basketball and track and field star Heather Owen has been hired as athletic director at Santa Clara.

Owen, who spent the past 15 years at Stanford in a variety of roles, most recently deputy athletics director, was a standout basketball player for the Cardinal and helped the lead them to three NCAA Final Four appearances. She also played professionally in the WNBA.