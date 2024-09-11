On the Air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Cincinnati at St. Louis or Colorado at Detroit MLB
1 p.m.: Oakland at Houston MLB
4 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees Fox 28
6:40 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Root
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco MLB
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Arizona State at Texas State ESPN
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Buffalo at Miami Prime Video
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World: Amgen Irish Open Golf
10 a.m.: Korn Ferry: Simmons Bank Open Golf
3 p.m.: PGA: Procore Championship Golf
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
7 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: Shadle Park vs. Mt. Spokane (Union Stadium) 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Miami 92.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Football Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM
All events subject to change