Spokane-based 4AM relocating into River Park Square

River Park Square announced Thursday that local business 4AM will be relocating to the downtown mall from its previous location at the corner of North Washington Street and West Dean Avenue.

The owner, Christian Jones, is the brother of former Gonzaga basketball player Jeremy Jones. The store allows customers to buy, sell or trade new or used clothing items. It also provides shoppers a chance to find hard-to-find footwear.

The store’s name, 4AM, was inspired by morning jogs with Jones’ father and brother during his childhood, according to a news release.

“This represents a pivotal moment for 4AM,” Jones said in the release. “I am thrilled to bring my vision of fashion and sustainability to downtown Spokane.”

The store will host a grand opening at the new location at 10 a.m. Friday. 4AM is located on the second level of River Park Square near the top of the escalators.