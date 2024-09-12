The Dirt: New health clinic planned for Spokane

Frontier Behavioral Health and CHAS Health are partnering for a new clinic on East Sprague Avenue, according to plans submitted to the city of Spokane.

The location is 130 E. Sprague Ave., which is currently home to the building that had been Spokane Roofing Company.

Frontier purchased the .37-acre plot for about $1.2 million in July 2023, according to Spokane County property records.

Since then, the healthcare provider has submitted a round of plans to develop the site. According to city records, the new clinic requires demolition of the current building.

The new clinic is designed to be about 10,000 square feet and include about a dozen exam rooms, a few break rooms, a waiting area and a pharmacy.

According to Frontier spokeswoman Carla Savalli, much of the details still need to be worked out for the project.

“We are definitely building a clinic in conjunction with CHAS but we may be a little premature in the process,” Savalli said in an email.

“We are in the initial permitting and design phase,” she said. “At this time neither (Frontier Behavioral Health) or CHAS have enough meaningful information to provide about the clinic, especially concerning funding.”

Savalli said the project is still awaiting some discretionary congressional dollars and foundational support.

Fall Towers begins

Work has begun on the Falls Tower, a long-awaited high rise near the banks of the Spokane River.

Developers at L.B. Stone Properties Group have altered plans over the years for a project at 630 N. Lincoln St., before landing on a 12-story mixed-use building.

Its being built on a vacant lot at the southeast corner of the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Lincoln Street. The main structure will have 36 condominiums in addition to retail and restaurant space.

After a public comment period in March, a construction permit was sought in June to allow developers to build the estimated $3.5 million foundation of the structure. The permit was issued by the city earlier this month.

The application was followed by another to begin concrete construction work to the structure’s first two levels. According to the application, the effort is estimated to cost $2.2 million.

Spokane-based Walker Construction is the listed contractor in application documents.

Non-profit multi-family planned

Plans have been submitted to the city of Spokane to build 48 units of housing on North Nevada Street.

The project is spearheaded by Thrive International, a local nonprofit that provides aid for refugees in Spokane.

Thrive opened their main office, at 110 E. 4th Ave., in 2022. The 153-room former Quality Inn Hotel currently houses refugees from around the world – including many displaced from the Russia-Ukraine War, according to previous Spokesman-Review reports.

The organization’s newest project, at 6980 N. Nevada St., will be an expansion of this effort with the help of Spokane Public Library.

Two separate residential buildings, each containing 24 units, will be erected on the 1.62-acre property.

Additional structures planned for the site include a 1,500-square-foot public event and learning space operated by library officials. Plans also include a playground, greenhouse and a library kiosk, according to plans.

The two organizations held an event to announce their partnership and impending project in May, when Mark Finney, director of Thrive presented the project.

He said half of the apartments on the property will be reserved for refugees and the other will be open to the public, according to previous Spokesman-Review reports.