Difference makers: WSU quarterback John Mateer gives UW fits during Cougars’ Apple Cup win

John Mateer

Washington’s defense hadn’t allowed a touchdown in its first two games against Weber State and Eastern Michigan. But much like Washington State’s last opponent, the Huskies had trouble corralling Mateer when he decided to use his legs. Coming off a game that saw him rush for 197 yards, Mateer took advantage of the opportunities on Saturday, beating UW on both designed runs and when he was flushed outside the pocket. Mateer scored on a 23-yard run in the first quarter – the first TD against the Huskies this season – and gave the Cougars a 17-13 lead at halftime when he ran for a 25-yard TD on third-and-20 inside the final 20 seconds of the second quarter. Mateer completed 17 of 34 passes for 245 yards and rushed 17 times for 62 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Josh Meredith

Meredith was WSU’s leading receiver with two receptions for 54 yards last week against Texas Tech – a game that saw the Cougars throw for only 115 yards as a team. WSU was more productive through the air on Saturday, and Meredith topped the team in receiving yards again, with career highs of seven receptions and 111 yards. Meredith caught the second touchdown pass of his career, and first this season, on an out route from Mateer in the third quarter. The 16-yard score extended WSU’s lead to 24-16. Meredith went over the century mark with a 21-yard reception midway through the fourth quarter.

Giles Jackson

A sixth-year slot receiver, Jackson had 100 receiving yards for the first time since the 2022 season and made a handful of UW’s most important plays in the early and late stages. Jackson’s first reception went for a 31-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter. The wideout continued to find soft spots in WSU’s secondary, easily creating separation from WSU cornerbacks and safeties. Jackson’s biggest play came late in the fourth quarter when he hauled in a 45-yard pass from Will Rogers, setting up UW in WSU territory with less than 4 minutes remaining. Jackson finished with eight receptions for a career-high 162 yards.

Key moment

Jackson’s 45-yard reception late in the fourth quarter gave UW a chance to take the lead, setting up the Huskies on the 29-yard line with 3:40 to go. UW gained 15 more yards on runs from Demond Williams and Jonah Coleman, bringing the Huskies to the 10-yard line with roughly 2 minutes remaining. Coleman’s next run went for a loss of 1 yard, and a 9-yard connection between Rogers and Denzel Boston set up UW at the 1-yard line. The Huskies were stopped on fourth down when Rogers made a last-second pitch to Coleman, who was held up for a loss of 3 yards.