Life Line Screening sets up regional visits in September

Spokane-area residents can learn more about their risks for such conditions as cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis or diabetes through screening events this month.

A screening package through Life Line Screening starts at $159, designed for people 40 and older, but it can be arranged based on age and risk factors. The Austin, Texas, company, which does health screenings across the U.S. for prevention, requires preregistration at (877) 237-1287 or through its website at lifelinescreening.com.

Multiple screening sites are planned regionally, beginning Tuesday through Sept. 25.

A few of Life Line’s options include screening the level of plaque buildup in arteries related to risk for cardiovascular disease, stroke and overall vascular health; cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; and kidney and thyroid function.

The following dates and locations are scheduled:

Tuesday: Cheney Church of the Nazarene, 338 W. Betz Rd., Cheney.

Wednesday: Spokane Fraternal Order of Eagles, 6410 N. Lidgerwood St., Spokane.

Thursday: Messiah Lutheran Church, 4202 N. Belt St., Spokane.

Sept. 20: Episcopal Church of the Resurrection, 15319 E. Eighth Ave., Spokane Valley.

Sept. 21: Hampton Inn, 2010 S. Assembly St., Spokane.

Sept. 23: Liberty Lake Community Church, 704 S. Garry Rd., Liberty Lake.

Sept. 24: Community Presbyterian Church, 417 N. Williams St., Post Falls.

Sept. 25: Rathdrum Senior Center, 8037 W. Montana St., Rathdrum.