Are Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle done? If so, this weekend may get awkward

Madeleine Marr, Miami Herald

Can we say awkward?

Amid split rumors, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr. are scheduled to co-host a political event this weekend.

A post on Guilfoyle’s Instagram includes the flier for the Patriot’s Day Freedom Fest, held at a farm in Morning View, Kentucky.

“You don’t want to miss the Eagles Tribute Band and a huge fireworks show at dusk!” trumpets her caption of the rally. The former Fox News reporter, 55, adds that she and the onetime “Apprentice” star will take the stage together on Saturday.

Oh, to be a fly in the air that day. Because these two, who got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020, don’t seem to exactly be in wedding planning mode.

That’s because the former president’s oldest child, 47, was just spotted with someone entirely different.

Pictures of the divorced father of five brunching with socialite Bettina Anderson at a Palm Beach bar last month recently emerged. Eyewitnesses told The Daily Mail they appeared to be on a “date.”

“She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her,” a source told the outlet. “They weren’t exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other.”

If indeed they are a thing, Jr. probably should have waited until the election had passed before stepping out – because Guilfoyle is one of No. 45’s biggest supporters, stumping for Sr. every chance she gets.

Curious types will be sure to check Anderson’s Instagram, to see if she geotags Morning View.

The 37 year old has yet to comment on her relationship status. But on Wednesday, the influencer did post a cryptic message, quoting Moira Rose, Catherine O’Hara’s beloved, snooty character in “Schitt’s Creek.”

“Gossip is the devil’s telephone. Best to just hang up.”