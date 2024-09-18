New Washington litter initiative launched

Columbia Basin Herald

OLYMPIA — Each year, approximately 38 million pounds of litter are discarded on Washington’s highways, roads, and public areas — a statistic reflecting about five pounds of trash for every resident in the state, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology.

Beyond its unsightly presence, litter poses significant threats to water quality and presents safety risks for motorists, according to the DOE. In response to these challenges, the department is collaborating with the Department of Transportation, State Patrol and other agencies to launch the “Simple As That” campaign.

According to the department, the state invests over $12 million annually to manage litter clean-up. Despite efforts from both paid crews and dedicated volunteers, who collectively removed a record 11.2 million pounds of garbage in 2023, these initiatives only scratch the surface of the problem. A 2022 statewide litter study revealed that common culprits include cigarette butts, food wrappers, glass bottles and construction debris.

“We spend millions each year to clean our roads — but it costs nothing for each of us to do the right thing and pick up after ourselves,” Governor Jay Inslee said in the DOE press release.

He urged Washington residents to take proactive measures, such as keeping trash bags in their vehicles and ensuring that cargo is securely strapped down.

“It really is as simple as that,” he added.

The “Simple As That” campaign, which launched Sept. 13, aims to encourage Washingtonians to adopt simple habits that promote a litter-free environment. Key strategies include keeping a litter bag in the car, properly disposing of trash at designated locations, and educating friends and family on maintaining cleanliness in their communities.

To facilitate these changes, the campaign is distributing free, reusable car litter bags to participating retailers, including Rosauers Supermarkets and Fred Meyer Stores.

“It is important to Rosauers that we do our part to prevent waste in our communities,” Rosauers President and CEO Cliff Rigsbee said in the press release. “We’re excited to partner with Ecology to give away litter bags that make it easier for our customers to reduce the amount of garbage found on our roadways.”

Fred Meyer’s President, Todd Kammeyer, echoed this sentiment, noting that their involvement aligns with the store’s Zero Hunger and Zero Waste initiative.