Washington challenges federal blocking of wind energy development
Washington has joined 18 other states in an effort to stop the Trump administration from curtailing wind energy development.
According to the lawsuit, filed Monday, President Donald Trump’s Jan. 20 memo could impact the state’s ability to meet greenhouse gas emissions requirements and renewable energy goals. The memo temporarily froze all areas on the outer continental shelf from offshore wind leasing and also blocked new rights for wind on public lands.
The Jan. 21 memo said there were “alleged legal deficiencies underlying the Federal Government’s leasing and permitting of onshore and offshore wind projects.”
According to the attorney general’s office, federal agencies have also stopped all permitting and approval activities. The lawsuit alleges the order violates the Administrative Procedure Act and other federal laws.
“We can’t unleash American energy by kneecapping some of the fastest growing, most innovative, and cleanest resources in the country,” Attorney General Nick Brown said in a statement. “Without a robust clean energy economy, we will see worsening climate change, more expensive energy from toxic fossil fuels, fewer jobs, and fewer solutions to our greatest challenges.”
The lawsuit alleges the executive order could thwart Washington’s attempt to meet standards laid out in the Clean Energy Transformation Act. Passed by the legislature in 2019, the law sets a 2045 deadline for the state’s electricity supply to be free of greenhouse-gas emissions.
According to the lawsuit, Washington could also struggle to meet a 2050 deadline to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions 95% by 2050, as laid out in the Climate Commitment Act.
“Wind power has been and will continue to be a vital tool for Washington to meet its climate and renewable-energy goals,” the complaint states.
Washington is third in the country for utility-scale renewable energy generation. Wind power is the second largest contributor to Washington’s renewable energy output, after hydroelectric power. In 2024, Washington generated 8,421 megawatt-hours from wind power. One megawatt-hour is roughly enough energy to power 1,000 houses for an entire year.
Washington is also expanding its wind -power capacity, including the Horse Heaven Wind Farm Project in Benton County, which could contribute an additional 1,150 megawatts each year.
“Wind power is one of the most promising sources of renewable energy for Washington. It is an abundant and sustainable energy source that does not produce any greenhouse gas emissions,” the complaint states. “In contrast to fossil fuels, which are often subject to volatile market conditions, wind power enhances Washington’s energy security and economic stability.”
In 2023, wind power accounted for roughly 10% of the country’s electrical output.
Trump has frequently criticized wind power, both while in office and while campaigning, and has instead sought to ramp up domestic oil production. Prior to taking office, Trump said during a January media conference that wind mills “litter” the country.
“The only people who want them are the people getting rich off of windmills, getting massive subsidies from the U.S. government,” Trump said. “So we’re going to try and have a policy where no windmills are being built.”
Trump has also often spoken of negative impacts on the climate from windmills. During the same media conference, Trump said “the windmills are driving the whales crazy, obviously.”