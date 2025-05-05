Washington challenges federal blocking of wind energy development

Washington's challenges to the Trump administration

Monday marked the 105th day of Donald Trump’s second presidential administration. That morning, Washington State Attorney General Nick Brown announced that he had joined with multistate coalitions to file his 14th and 15th lawsuits against the federal government in that time, something that has become a frequent occurrence over the past three and a half months.

“You are in control of the United States House of Representatives, the United States Senate, you have cabinet directors appointed, and the majority of the Supreme Court has been appointed by Republican presidents,” Brown said. “Follow the damn law. It’s not that hard.”

Here is a breakdown on the 15 times Washington has challenged the Trump administration so far, averaging once per week:

Brown has filed four lawsuits over attempts by the Department of Health and Human Services or National Institute of Health over cuts to either public health research, public health grants or other cuts to HHS.

Washington has twice sued over education issues, including drastically reducing the Department of Education and withholding education funding from states that do not certify that they have eliminated Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs.

The lawsuits seek to protect billions in federal funding Washington receives. According to Gov. Bob Ferguson, Washington receives $3.4 billion for Medicaid, $2.5 billion for education, $1 billion for child welfare, $600 million for disaster response, $304 million for unemployment insurance and $864 million for temporary assistance in a two-year budget cycle.

Following the 2024 election, Ferguson and Brown said the attorney general’s office had prepared “for months” for the potential of a second Trump term. The preparation included reviewing Project 2025 and promises Trump made while on the campaign trail.

By comparison, as attorney general, Ferguson filed 97 lawsuits against the federal government during the first Trump administration.