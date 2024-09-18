On the air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2 p.m.: ARCA series: Bristol FS1
5 p.m.: Truck series: UNOH 200 FS1
Baseball, MLB
10:10 a.m.: San Fran. at Baltimore or Minnesota at Cleveland MLB
1:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle Root
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets Fox 28
Basketball, WNBA
4 p.m.: Atlanta at New York NBA
7 p.m.: Seattle at Phoenix Amazon Prime
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: South Alabama at Appalachian State ESPN
5 p.m.: Edward Waters at Benedict College ESPN2
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: New England at N.Y. Jets Amazon Prime
Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA: Queen City Championship Golf
1 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Children’s Hospital Championship Golf
Soccer, men’s club, Champions League
Noon: Leipzig at Atletico Madrid CBS Sports
Other games on Paramount+
Soccer, women’s club, Champions Cup
4 p.m.: Monterrey at Gotham FC CBS Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
1:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
