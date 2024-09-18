The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

2 p.m.: ARCA series: Bristol FS1

5 p.m.: Truck series: UNOH 200 FS1

Baseball, MLB

10:10 a.m.: San Fran. at Baltimore or Minnesota at Cleveland MLB

1:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle Root

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets Fox 28

Basketball, WNBA

4 p.m.: Atlanta at New York NBA

7 p.m.: Seattle at Phoenix Amazon Prime

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: South Alabama at Appalachian State ESPN

5 p.m.: Edward Waters at Benedict College ESPN2

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: New England at N.Y. Jets Amazon Prime

Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA: Queen City Championship Golf

1 p.m.: Korn Ferry: Children’s Hospital Championship Golf

Soccer, men’s club, Champions League

Noon: Leipzig at Atletico Madrid CBS Sports

Other games on Paramount+

Soccer, women’s club, Champions Cup

4 p.m.: Monterrey at Gotham FC CBS Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

1:10 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change