Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Darrien L. Dozier and Amani A.A. Tomoney, both of Spokane.

William E. Dowsing and Vita K.M. Jessen, both of Deer Park.

Aaron M.A. Garcia and Dylan B. Storms, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph M. Wallace and Lauren A. Lefebvre, both of Deer Park.

Joshua D.L. Nowland and Jessica L. Love, both of Spokane.

Michael D. Lowdon and Samantha W. Johnson, both of Greenacres.

Jamill A. Hodges and Mikaila D. Griffey, both of Spokane.

Gabriel S. Jackson and Cora L. Kellerman, both of Spokane.

Carl W. Carpenter and Jessica R. Chen, both of Spokane.

Michael T. Diaz, of Spokane, and Heatherly K. Dewitt, of Clayton, Wash.

Devon L. Plewman and Courtney M. Sherick, both of Warren, Michigan.

Jacob W. Berry, of Celina, Texas, and Delylah J. Minear, of Lewiston.

Levi J. Birkland and Tryssa R. Martin, both of Spokane Valley.

David Korchmar, of Kalispell, Montana and Irena V. Stovba, of Spokane.

Justin L. Miller and Brandi L. Young, both of Spokane.

Liam P. Rowlandnaresh and Conor R.Q. Franz, both of Spokane Valley.

Gabriel L.D. Eden and Genevieve R. Simpson, both of Spokane.

Logan M. Clayden and Emily A. Dearman, both of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

NWI Serrano LLC v. James Vineyard, restitution of premises.

Cedar Springs Estates LLC v. Gary Anderson, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Anmej Aikne, et al., restitution of premises.

NWI Serrano LLC v. Ashleigh Fleck, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Isabella Scott, et al., restitution of premises.

Starlight 2 LLC v. Kory Copeland, et al., restitution of premises.

First National Bank of Omaha v. Cherie L. Moreno, money claimed owed.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Toni Cornell, money claimed owed.

Homeriver Washington LLC v. Donita Lebret, et al., restitution of premises.

Carol Belton v. James Combs, restitution of premises.

Dan Gwiazdon v. Erik Solberg, et al., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Orozco-Tachiquin, Diana and Galluzzo, Matt J.

Reidy, Mary M. and Kevin M.

Hitesman, Wesley C. and Moore, Jaiarae C.

Gallagher, Donna J. and William J.

Ginn, Candace D. and Byron T.

Martinez, Theresa M. and Lamoure, Jaaz A.

McKeen, Megan and Rosalez, Morgan

De Shong, Robert S. and Christie G.

McKenzie, Thomas P. and Low, Noelle V.

Fulton, Austin and Allissa

Lien, Hunter M. and Schumacher, Katheriana T.

Olson, Heath O. and Helms, Trina N.

McDonald, Susan K. and Gorsuch, Marcus E.

Johnson, Victoria L. and Taylor G.

Clark, Michaela D. and Jesse W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Raymond F. Clary

Donald A. Shipley, 47; 50 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and first-degree possession of stolen property.

Tayleir C. Smith, 21; 35 days in jail with 35 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Aaron B. Stafford, 33; two months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Anthony J. Derr, 47; 15 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order and making false or misleading statement to public servant.

Reann N. Milanowski, 33; 37 days in jail with 37 days credit for time served, after pleading guilty to prisoner possessing controlled substance – methamphetamine.

Kenneth W. McBride, 44; 12 days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Alan D. Kintner, 69; 24 months in a residential substance use disorder treatment based alternative, six month probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, residential burglary and first-degree possession of stolen property.

Justin J. Fisher, 34; 53 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Tony Hazel

Leslie A. Skelton, 29; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Jacob W. Barker, 39; six days in jail with six days credit for time served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Andy C. Phillips, 59; 22 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex or kidnap offender.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Cody E. Guilliams, 35; 41 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Samuel J. Guinyard, 42; 15 days in jail, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Gerardo X. Munoz, 43; 14 days in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael L. York, 21; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to protection order violation.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Kenneth C. Lightfoot, 21; 24 months probation, reckless driving.