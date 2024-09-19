Gonzaga hosting Bucknell in late-December nonconference matchup

After a slew of high-profile games against the likes of Baylor, UConn, Kentucky, San Diego State and possibly three high-major opponents at the Battle 4 Atlantis, Gonzaga will host a midmajor opponent from the Patriot League to close out the home portion of its nonconference schedule.

Bucknell will visit the McCarthey Athletic Center on Dec. 21, likely representing Gonzaga’s final nonconference game before a brief holiday break and nonconference finale on Dec. 28 against UCLA at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

It’ll be the first meeting between Gonzaga and Bucknell, which will enter the 2024-25 season under the direction of second-year coach John Griffin III. The Bison finished with 14-19 last year while going 10-8 in the Patriot League.

The matchup in late December is the 13th – and possibly last – addition to Gonzaga’s nonconference schedule, which also features home contests against Arizona State, UMass Lowell, Long Beach State and Nicholls State.

It was reported on Wednesday the Zags would open the season with a marquee nonconference matchup against Baylor on Nov. 4 at the Arena. Tipoff times and broadcast details for most of GU’s nonconference games haven’t been announced.

Bucknell’s program has made six NCAA Tournament appearances since 2005 and won at least a share of the Patriot League regular-season title eight times from 2010-19. The Bison haven’t returned to the NCAA Tournament since 2018.