GM to recall 449,000 vehicles over brake fluid indicator problem

By Aaron Gregg Washington Post

General Motors is recalling 449,671 pickup trucks and SUVs to fix a problem related to the brake fluid indicator, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to a NHTSA letter dated Thursday, recalled vehicles include Cadillac Escalade SUVs from 2023 and 2024, Chevy Silverados from 2023, Chevy Suburbans from 2023 and 2024, Chevy Tahoe pickup trucks from 2023 and 2024, GMC Sierra pickups from 2023, and Yukon SUVs from 2023 and 2024. A full list with specific makes and model years is on NHTSA’s website.

Software for the electronic brake control module can fail to display a warning light when there is a loss of brake fluid, NHTSA said. The agency warned that without a warning light the vehicle can be driven with low brake fluid, which can degrade the performance of the brakes and increase the risk of a crash.

NHTSA said the problem was discovered in mid-April by a General Motors engineer and submitted to a company safety reporting program. The company opened a product investigation, which led to the recall.

The company plans to fix the problem by updating the electronic brake control software free of charge. Vehicles that are capable of receiving GM’s over-the-air safety updates can receive the fix remotely; others can get it fixed at a dealer.