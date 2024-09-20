Ohio man dies in crash near Priest Lake

A 67-year-old Granville, Ohio, man died after driving off the road and crashing into trees Wednesday night on State Highway 57 near Priest Lake.

Idaho State Police and the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash shortly after 10 p.m., according to an ISP news release. Troopers said the man, whose identity was not released, was driving a white 1999 GMC Yukon south on the highway, went off the road and crashed into a group of small trees.

The man died at the scene, according to ISP. The Bonner County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Traffic on the highway was blocked for about one hour for emergency responders to process the scene before one lane of travel was reopened to allow traffic to pass.

ISP is investigating.