Whitworth wraps nonconference play against familiar opponent in Chapman on Saturday

From staff reports

Whitworth will have a target on its back throughout Northwest Conference play as the reigning conference champion.

Even so, the Pirates’ final nonconference opponent may be more hungry for revenge.

Whitworth welcomes the Chapman University Panthers to the Pine Bowl on Saturday for the teams’ third meeting in just more than a year. Whitworth beat Chapman twice last season, including the first round of the Division III playoffs.

The No. 20 Pirates (2-0) are off to another strong start with wins over Gustavus Adolphus and Eastern Oregon. Still, the Pirates will need their best game to top the defending Southern California Conference champion Panthers (1-0), who had an extra week to prepare for their trip to Spokane.

Chapman beat Pacific (Oregon) 43-23 in its opener and had a bye last week.

The Panthers are led by senior quarterback Luke Peterman, who threw for 375 yards and five touchdowns against Pacific. His main target is all-conference receiver Amir Adams, who had seven receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns in the opener.

Whitworth will focus on playing a complete game after racing to a 31-0 lead against Eastern Oregon and surrendering 19 unanswered points in the second half.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.

Whitworth will be off next week, before opening NWC play on Oct. 5.