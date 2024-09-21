Friday Night (High)lights: Mead grounds up Central Valley; Gonzaga Prep, Shadle Park remain undefeated

No time to waste this week with a pithy or insightful lead-in. There were several impactful football games in the area this weekend, so we’re going straight to the content.

Let’s take a closer look at what happened around the league in Week 3.

Ground and poundTwo undefeated teams met. One came out happy and brimming with newfound confidence. The other left bruised and maybe searching for its identity a little bit.

Mead scored on five of its seven possessions, churning up yardage almost at will, and went on the road to defeat Central Valley 34-7. It wasn’t a one-man wrecking crew, as the Panthers amassed more than 300 yards on the ground, but featured back Keegan Mallon was a force with 30 carries and 192 yards – all between the tackles.

Jimmy Frahm added an outside component with 102 yards on nine carries, while quarterback JJ Leman completed 8 of 11 passes for 112 yards with three touchdown passes, two to Matthew McShane.

The Panthers were successful in all phases of the game and look better each week.

“Obviously, we feel good about (3-0),” Mead coach Keith Stamps said. “You know, kids did a really nice job tonight. Weeks 1 to 2, we still had some things to clean up, but we played a pretty good full game tonight.”

On the other side, CV managed 223 yards of offense – averaging just 3.4 yards per carry. But the connection of QB Tuff Ryan to Kamden Lanphere was solid – the two connected on eight completions for 110 yards and a score. The Bears had two long drives in the first half that came up empty, then had consecutive drives of six, three, six, four and four plays in the second half.

Mead plays Mt. Spokane in Battle of the Bell next week; CV hosts winless Ferris.

Still perfectJoining Mead at 3-0 in league are Gonzaga Prep and Shadle Park. Both teams followed trusted formulas to notch another win Friday night.

Jonah Keller scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Sam Kincaid late in the fourth quarter and the visiting Bullpups beat Mt. Spokane 27-19 at Union Stadium. G-Prep rolled up 263 yards on the ground and Kincaid completed 8 of 14 passes for 169 yards. First-year coach Nathan Graham has opened up the Bullpups’ offense just enough to make it that much more dangerous.

The Highlanders again used heavy doses of quarterback Kaden Hooper and wideout Jacob Boston on offense, and the defense was stiff in a 17-7 win over University. Hooper rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown, and threw for 142 yards and a touchdown. Boston had eight catches for 135 yards, and his late fourth-quarter 15-yard touchdown catch sealed it for Shadle.

Gonzaga Prep hosts Cheney (0-3) next week; Shadle plays at Ridgeline (1-2).

Serving noticeRidgeline qualified for the playoffs last year in the program’s third season. But after their second league loss of the season Friday night, the Falcons have some work to do to get into a contending position again. But that’s exactly where Lewis and Clark sits after three weeks, at 2-1 and just a game back of the three teams in first place.

The Tigers, with first-year coach Kyle Snell, have been competitive after a 3-5 league record last season, as they overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to edge Ridgeline 31-27 at ONE Spokane Stadium. LC went 75 yards on its go-ahead fourth-quarter drive, then kept the Falcons out of the end zone on fourth down with 12 second left in the game.

The Tigers travel to University (0-3) next week.

Something happening hereIt’s been a couple of years since East Valley was a factor in the 2A playoff race, with just two league wins combined the past two seasons. The Knights picked up their first Friday night, and second overall, downing North Central 31-28 in double overtime. Soccer player turned kicker Weston Fracz, in his first season of football, had made a big impact for the Knights, booting a tying 35-yarder to send it to overtime, then the winner from 20 yards.

While Fracz was the difference maker, Dean Deakins was the workhorse with 48 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns in regulation. “I’m proud of both teams,” EV coach Adam Fisher said. “Both teams played hard. There were some great plays on both sides. I’m just proud of the resiliency.”

North Central has some good things going on, with 96 points in three games. Leading the charge is junior QB Trevelle Jones, who had 98 yards rushing on just three carries and completed 12 of 19 passes for 160 yards with two TDs.

Early advantageFreeman has been at or near the top of the standings for many years at the 1A level, but the new classification cycle dropped the Scotties down to 2B. In the first league test at the new level, Freeman junior quarterback Logan Schultz threw two second-half touchdowns and the defense shut out Northwest Christian after halftime for a 19-7 win. Both teams were in the state media top 10 and should be all season.