Haley Thomas scores diving header to clinch Spokane Zephyr’s first win, 1-0 over DC Power

From staff reports

One good strike deserved another for the Spokane Zephyr on Sunday at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Spokane’s Haley Thomas scored on a forceful header in the 17th minute to deliver the Zephyr’s first win as a USL Super League franchise in a 1-0 victory over DC Power FC.

Spokane captain Sarah Clark served a free kick into open space toward the far, right post in the 18-yard box, and a streaking Thomas got behind the Power defense to put a diving header with pace across the face of the goal and past DC goalkeeper Morgan Aquino.

The Zephyr’s Emma Jaskaniec absorbed a heavy tackle from DC’s Susannah Friedrichs to set up Clark’s free kick.

Spokane (1-1-2, 5 points) outshot the Power 6-4 and enjoyed a 4-1 advantage in shots on target. The Zephyr also earned 10 corner kicks.

Madison Murnin led Spokane with five tackles and four clearances, and Zephyr goalie Isobel Nino was credited with a clean sheet.

DC (0-3-2, 2) was hit with four yellow cards, two in each half.

Spokane’s Emina Ekic picked up a yellow in the 25th minute but remained in the game until the 86th minute, when she was subbed out for Jenny Vetter.

Spokane moved into a tie for third place with Dallas Trinity FC and Tampa Bay Sun FC, a distant five points behind leader Carolina Ascent FC and two points behind second-place Fort Lauderdale FC.