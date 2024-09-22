September is National Recovery Month: Why does it matter?

By Dr. Francisco R. Velázquez and Sarah Spier

September is a month of transition. Summer fades away, leaves start changing color, and the days get shorter. Children go back to school as the harvest time comes to an end, and we prepare for the winter months. For many, this is a month of new beginnings, endings, and a time for a new cycle in life. It therefore seems quite appropriate that September is recognized as National Recovery Month in the United States.

National Recovery Month was established by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration but began with a different name and purpose. In 1989, they started “Treatment Works! Month” to honor the health care professionals who helped people recover from their substance use disorders. In 1998, they renamed it “National Alcohol and Drug Addiction Recovery Month” and expanded its purpose to recognize the individuals with substance use disorders.

In 2011, it finally became National Recovery Month. The entire month is dedicated to teaching people about substance use, behavioral health and honoring three groups:

• Health care professionals who help people recover from substance use disorder and behavioral health conditions.

• Individuals who have struggled or are struggling with a substance use disorder.

• People who live with behavioral health conditions.

Each year, there is a new focus and theme selected for National Recovery Month. This year’s theme, “Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community,” serves as a powerful reminder that those in recovery and those who support them are never alone in their journey. Everyone’s journey may be different, but we are all in this together. The goal is to continue to educate, provide insight on the effectiveness of treatment and recovery services, and make it known that recovery is possible for all.

In Spokane, we are committed to this idea that “Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community” as we continue to work toward providing comprehensive services. Our community offers various substance use disorder and mental health treatment options, including:

• Inpatient facilities for intensive care and support.

• Outpatient programs for those who need flexibility while receiving treatment.

• Partial hospitalization programs for individuals requiring structured support while living at home.

• Peer support groups that provide a community of shared experiences and encouragement.

• Individual psychologists, therapists, and peer support specialists who offer personalized care tailored to individual needs.

• Medication-assisted treatment to support recovery by combining medications with counseling and behavioral therapies.

It is essential to recognize that this is not just a “they” issue; it is a collective challenge that affects us all, emphasizing our shared commitment to the journey of recovery. As we know, substance use disorder and mental health conditions can impact anyone, anywhere. By providing support, strength and hope, we can create resiliency among our friends, family, co-workers, neighbors and community. With the rate of fatal drug overdoses increasing in Spokane County, understanding substance use disorder and how we as a community can help ensure access to treatment is critical.

According to data from SAMHSA, in 2021, approximately 70 million Americans over the age of 18 perceived they had either a substance use disorder and/or mental health condition. Of those, 50.2 million (72.1%) considered themselves to be in recovery or to have recovered. That translates to 20.9 million people who recovered from a substance use disorder and 38.8 million from a mental health condition.

In a study published in 2020 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the National Institute on Drug Abuse, three out of four people who experience a substance use disorder eventually recover. When analyzing these data, we come to a logical conclusion: Recovery is real and possible.

Francisco R. Velázquez, M.D., S.M., FCAP, is health officer for Spokane Regional Health District. Sarah Spier is cofounder of Follow the Poppy, which provides opioid information, education and resources.