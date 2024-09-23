50 years ago in Expo history: World’s Fair attendees recommend visiting more than once

Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane Chronicle had a message for Spokane-area residents who had visited Expo ’74: go again.

A repeat visit had plenty to recommend it. The crowds were lighter, the weather was milder and, “most important,” there were a lot of new things to see and do.

Here are a few of the attractions a visitor might have missed the first time around:

A Korean dance performance at the Korea Pavilion.

A bowl of borscht with sour cream at the USSR Pavilion.

A “leisurely ride up the Spokane River” past the Pacific Northwest Indian Center and back to Expo.

The “lovely red and white silk 19th Century Chinese bridal gown in the Republic of China Pavilion,” complete with “huge pearls.”

From 100 years ago: The Spokane city auditor removed the final barrier to the Spokane-Hillyard consolidation, after he reported that Hillyard’s finances were “in excellent shape.”

The auditor’s report was followed by a discussion in which the Spokane city council “talked every issue over” and reached a consensus “to make Hillyard an integral part of the city.”

A council vote was scheduled the next day, but was considered a formality.

Also on this day

1387: One of the most extravagant medieval English feasts recorded in history is held for Richard II and John of Gaunt in London. The feast included 14 salted oxen, 120 sheep, 1,200 pigeons and 11,000 eggs.

1780: British Major John Andre reveals Benedict Arnold’s plot to betray West Point.