Gonzaga A.D. Standiford: Report on GU joining Pac-12 ‘not accurate’

Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford didn’t mince words in disputing a report on X that the Zags were leaving the West Coast Conference for the Pac-12.

“That is not accurate reporting,” Standiford said.

Standiford was responding to Action Network’s Brett McMurphy’s post Monday afternoon that GU was joining the Pac-12 and would receive a full conference revenue share despite not having a football program. Football has been the driving force in the latest wave of conference realignment.

Standiford declined further comment.

McMurphy published an article Monday night saying, “Action Network stands by its reporting.”

It’s no secret that Gonzaga has been on the Pac-12’s radar as it attempts to rebuild after 10 members departed for other conferences. Gonzaga and the Pac-12 have had discussions, but nothing appears to be imminent.

The Pac-12, led by Washington State and Oregon State, 11 days ago announced the addition of the Mountain West Conference schools San Diego State, Boise State, Colorado State and Fresno State in 2026-27 to bring its roster to six. The Pac-12 needs at least eight football members to reach the minimum of eight required to compete as an FBS conference with access to the College Football Playoff in 2026.

Four American Athletic Conference schools – Memphis, Tulane, South Florida and UTSA – high on the Pac-12’s wish list announced Monday they are staying in the AAC.

The Pac-12 turned to Mountain West Conference programs later Monday.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Utah State is expected to join the Pac-12 as its seventh member, but UNLV is still considering its options. UNLV initially re-committed to the Mountain West on Monday, contingent on the conference retaining all eight schools. With Utah State’s exit and UNLV undecided, the MWC has six commitments. It wasn’t immediately known if other MWC programs would join UNLV in taking a second look at their options.

The MWC, led by former WCC commissioner Gloria Nevarez, reportedly attempted to lock up commitments by offering financial incentives to remaining members. According to reports, the conference set a 4 p.m. Monday deadline for members to accept the incentives.

After a wild day, even by conference realignment standards, it appears the Pac-12 and Mountain West have work to do to reach the magic number of eight football-playing members.

Gonzaga, which has played in every NCAA Tournament since 1999 and twice reached the championship game, would add a national basketball brand to the Pac-12, but the Zags probably would want to know more about financial and television details as well as other potential additions to the conference before arriving at a final decision.

The WCC has strength at the top with Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s and San Francisco and Santa Clara have been consistent winners in recent years, but the bottom half of the conference hasn’t been particularly strong.

San Diego State has played in the last four NCAA Tournaments and lost in the 2023 championship game. Boise State has made March Madness the last three seasons under former Gonzaga assistant Leon Rice. Colorado State advanced to the NCAA Tournament two of the last three years. Fresno State has played in one NCAA Tournament in the last 23 seasons.

“I would love for Gonzaga to come and join the party,” San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said in a video posted on X by SDsportsmemorabilia earlier Monday. “Mark Few will, with (GU’s) administration, make a decision in the best interests in Gonzaga. They’ve had opportunities to move before and have felt the WCC has served them well.

“Now whether this is a new opportunity down the road that they feel they don’t want to miss out on, I think a lot of that will have to do with who else is added and they’ll make a decision, but yeah, I’d love a strong Pac-12 basketball conference.”

ESPN reported that Gonzaga and the Pac-12 have had discussions and that GU would join if it received a full revenue share. ESPN also reported that Saint Mary’s, GU’s WCC rival, has had preliminary discussions with the Pac-12.

Gonzaga, which has been in the WCC since the 1979-80 season, has been frequently mentioned in conference realignment discussions for years. The Zags turned down an offer in 2018 to join the Mountain West.

GU has reportedly had discussions with the Big 12, Big East and the previous version of the Pac-12. Talks with the Big 12 have cooled off after that conference expanded to 16 teams this season with the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah, one year after bringing in BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and Central Florida.

Washington State and Oregon State will play in the WCC for at least one season as affiliate members in men’s and women’s basketball as well as several other sports.