Spokane County Commissioners to host three public roundtables on 2025 budgeting process

The Spokane County Commissioners are actively outlining next year’s budget and will begin taking community feedback on the process next week.

The county will host three budget roundtable discussions in the coming months, with time set aside for public comments in each of the meetings. The commissioners are expected to approve their final budget for next year on December 2.

The first opportunity to participate will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, in the commissioners hearing room in the Public Works Building on Spokane County’s West Central campus. County staff will present information on estimated revenues in 2025.

During the Oct. 15 meeting, set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the same location, county staff will present information on next year’s estimated expenditures.

On Nov. 5, county staff will present information on next year’s budget totals. The meeting will being at 2 p.m. in the board’s hearing chambers.

Those unable to attend in person are encouraged to participate via Zoom, or by providing written testimony to Board of County Commissioners Clerk Ginna Vasquez, according to a release from the county. Information on how to join virtually, and contact information for Vasquez, can be found on the county’s website.