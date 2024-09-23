WSU punter Nick Haberer out again with back injury, Jamorri Colson and Carlos Hernandez to return in two games

PULLMAN – Washington State will go another week without its starting punter.

Senior Nick Haberer will miss WSU’s game against Boise State this weekend with a back injury, the same one that has held him out each of the first four games of the season, head coach Jake Dickert said Monday. In his place, placekicker Dean Janikowski will take up punting duties, same as he has all season.

Sophomore kicker Ryan Harris, who handles kickoff duties and missed WSU’s win over San Jose State last weekend with an injury, will also be out against Boise State, Dickert said. He didn’t specify the nature of the injury, but Harris sustained it warming up for the game against the Spartans, Dickert said. Harris is expected to return for WSU’s road game against Fresno State on Oct. 12.

Wide receiver Carlos Hernandez and cornerback Jamorri Colson, both starters who have been sidelined all season with injuries, are also expected to return for the Fresno State game, Dickert said. Hernandez went down with a foot injury during fall camp and underwent surgery days later, and Colson sustained a broken jaw, also toward the end of fall camp.

Tight end Andre Dollar and running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker missed the San Jose State game with minor injuries, Dickert said, but added they should be able to play this weekend against Boise State. The Cougars’ other tight end, Billy Riviere III, will be out “for a couple weeks,” Dickert said. Riviere has not recorded any stats since WSU’s season-opener against Portland State.

Finally, right tackle Fa’alili Fa’amoe will play two series and sit two series, Dickert said. Fa’amoe made his season debut last weekend against San Jose State after missing each of the first three games of the season with a knee injury. The Cougars will rotate junior Christian Hilborn, a usual left guard, to that spot. Against San Jose State, WSU left Rod Tialavea in at left guard when Fa’amoe returned.