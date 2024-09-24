Clearwater Spey Gathering to be held in Orofino on Saturday

By Eric Barker Lewiston Tribune

The annual Clearwater Spey Gathering will be held Sept. 28 at a new venue this year but feature some of the top names in two-handed fly fishing.

Sponsored jointly by the Red Shed Fly Shop at Peck and the House of Fly Project, the event that has long been held at the Lenore Rest Area will move to Orofino City Park. The new location offers more room and a chance for presenters and those who attend the event to cast from river-right instead of river-left.

“It’s going to be much easier for folks to get down to the river if they want to be closer to the presentations,” said Drew Evans of North 40 Fly Shop, House of Fly and Ballistic Fly Lines. “There is more room to spread out and more parking and it’s closer to amenities.”

Headlining presenters include Ed Ward, OPST Skagit, who helped develop Skagit lines and the Intruder fly; spey casting instructor and Reo line developer Simon Gawesworth; and Lee Davison, a champion caster and developer of Ballistic Fly Lines.

“I think it’s going to be good. We have some big names and a new location,” said Poppy Cummins of the Red Shed.

Cummins started the gathering formerly known as the Clearwater Spey Clave in 2005. Last year, he partnered with North 40 and House of Fly, to reestablish the get-together after a hiatus that lasted a few years.

The event typically features casting and gear presentations and several vendors will attend. Evans said there will also be several fly tiers at the event that is generally centered around steelhead fishing.

“We are really excited about the clave this year because we are anticipating such a good run for fish,” Evans said. “It would be a great time to get into this if you are new with this higher volume of fish coming through.”

The gathering starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. Brats and burgers will be served at lunch and coffee will be available all day. It will wrap up in the early afternoon.