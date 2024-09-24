The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Utah State makes move to Pac-12 Conference official

Utah State Aggies quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) throws during the second half of college football game on Saturday, Sep 4, 2021, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

From staff reports

The Pac-12 Conference continues to rebuild itself.

Following Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State’s exit from the Mountain West Conference, the Pac-12 Conference Board of Directors voted unanimously to admit Utah State on Tuesday.

“The vision of the Pac-12 Conference firmly aligns with USU’s mission and our commitments to the future,” Utah State University President Elizabeth Cantwell said in a statement. “This move unlocks new possibilities by directly enhancing the student-athlete experience and will significantly strengthen our reputation for competitive success, academic achievement, and research excellence.”

Utah State’s move to the Pac-12 is effective July 1, 2026, with competition set to begin during the 2026-27 academic year.