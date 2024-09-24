Utah State makes move to Pac-12 Conference official

From staff reports

The Pac-12 Conference continues to rebuild itself.

Following Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State’s exit from the Mountain West Conference, the Pac-12 Conference Board of Directors voted unanimously to admit Utah State on Tuesday.

“The vision of the Pac-12 Conference firmly aligns with USU’s mission and our commitments to the future,” Utah State University President Elizabeth Cantwell said in a statement. “This move unlocks new possibilities by directly enhancing the student-athlete experience and will significantly strengthen our reputation for competitive success, academic achievement, and research excellence.”

Utah State’s move to the Pac-12 is effective July 1, 2026, with competition set to begin during the 2026-27 academic year.