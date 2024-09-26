50 years ago in Expo history: ‘How can we stop the progress of time?’ A somber film about the environment raised the question

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Chief Dan George, the star of Expo ’74’s IMAX film about the environment, was on hand to see the production for the first time.

After the screening, the honorary chief of the Squamish Tribe of North Vancouver echoed his words in the film, saying that the natural environment should have been left “the way it was given.”

“It should never have been spoiled,” he said, and then added in an almost whispered voice, “How can we stop the progress of time?”

Chief Dan George also addressed some of the current turmoil following the Wounded Knee incident, by saying, “Violence is not the answer to anything. If there is anything that is said about the natives that is not good, let it pass like the river flows to the ocean.”

From 100 years ago: The grand new Masonic Temple at Riverside and Madison was taking shape, with a stone foundation and a steel grid framing the upper stories.

Contractors estimated it would be finished in February or March, with a dedication to follow soon after. Upon completion, it would become one of Spokane’s most iconic buildings.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1580: Francis Drake completes circumnavigation of the world.

1777: British general William Howe occupies Philadelphia during American Revolution.

1789: Thomas Jefferson appointed first Secretary of State.

1944: Battle of Arnhem ends in Allied failure as German forces link up on both sides of the Lower Rhine river.