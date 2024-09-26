Celebrate 17 years of fine arts and crafts with Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour

From staff reports

Take a trip down by the river with the Little Spokane River Artist Studio Tour this weekend.

A ticketed Friday event, which begins at 3 p.m., costs $50 for individuals or $90 for couples, is in celebration of the 17th anniversary since the founding of the studio. The Little Spokane River Artist Studio seeks to represent “fine quality arts and crafts,” its website says. The tour takes place at artists’ studios and gardens near the river in the Little Spokane River valley just north of Spokane at 15211 N. Shady Slope Road.

Saturday offers a free showing with food and beverages for sale.

The open tour begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m., featuring 50 artists whose works – including paintings, ceramics, photography and more – will be available for purchase.

Studio tours include:

The South End studios with co-founder and ceramicist Gina Freuen. The studio is located along a creek that feeds into the Little Spokane River. A short walk away, along the creek, is the studio of artist Jill Smith.

Three miles to the north of South End is Maggie Andersen Imagines and Collista Krebs, located roughly a mile and half drive away from one another. Their Colbert studios feature fields, meadows and views of the Little Spokane River Valley. Andersen’s works with mixed media sculpture by using metals and found objects, plus a series of paintings. Krebs features ceramic sculpture, figures, animals and birds.

Within the four studios, a total of 15 artists are participating in the event.

For more information, visit littlespokanestudios.com or @littlespokanestudios on Instagram.