Nationwide free COVID-19 test ordering program reopens in late September

By Henry Savage Philadelphia Inquirer

PHILADELPHIA — As flu and cold season approaches, Americans are also being urged to remain vigilant about COVID-19. Soon, households across the U.S. will once again be able to order free COVID-19 test kits through a federal program aimed at curbing the spread of the virus this winter.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s (HHS) is restarting its free COVID test ordering program at the end of September, allowing households to order four rapid nasal swab tests through the United States Postal Service (USPS). The test can detect current COVID-19 variants and provide results in 30 minutes or less.

Pennsylvania is currently experiencing an increase in the percentage of deaths due to COVID-19, with around 50 deaths per week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While this is a significant drop from from the 1,500 Pennsylvanians dying every week in December 2020, more than 55,000 Pennsylvanians have died due to COVID-19.

In August, the percentage of positive COVID cases nationwide reached its highest level since January 2022. Philadelphia has also seen a rise in cases. However, Pennsylvania and Delaware have remained “stable” in their case counts, while New Jersey’s cases are “growing,” according to the CDC’s epidemic growth tracker.

Nearly 1 billion tests have been distributed through the federal program at COVIDtests.gov so far. The initiative was temporarily suspended in March, but tests were and are still available to uninsured people through existing HRSA-funded health centers or the CDC’s ICATT locations.

Without insurance or government assistance, over-the-counter COVID-19 tests can cost between $10 to $30, while some options that test for both flu and COVID-19 can cost up to $50, according to listings for at-home tests from Amazon, CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.

Now, before the holiday season begins when friends and families gather indoors, HHS is reopening the program to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and encourage Americans to seek treatment early to avoid severe illness.

How to order free COVID-19 test kits in the U.S.

COVID test ordering will be available to all U.S. households. To place an order, individuals will need to provide their full name and a residential mailing address. It’s unclear how the program will operate this time around, but previously USPS only processed one order per household, not for each person in the household.

When the program restarts, orders can be placed at COVIDtests.gov. The exact start date has not been released yet.

In the meantime, people can still receive free COVID-19 testing through their insurance or get tested at free COVID-19 testing sites provided through the local or federal government.

COVID-19 restrictions, masking mandates, and vaccines

COVID restrictions, masking mandates, and vaccine requirements are no longer in place.

Generally, the CDC recommends staying up-to-date on vaccinations, staying home when sick, and seeking healthcare if at risk for severe illness. More COVID-19 information on vaccines and prevention can be found in The Inquirer’s guide on fall vaccines.

Updated COVID-19 vaccines available

In August, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new suite of vaccines for this upcoming cold and flu season. Here’s what you need to know. Updated vaccines will target the KP.2 strain of COVID-19, a subvariant of JN.1-lineage strains, including KP.3.1.1, KP.3, and KP.2 variants, which are now responsible for most infections in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Current COVID-19 variants

The CDC identified KP.2, KP.2.3, KP.3, and KP.3.1.1 as the predominant COVID-19 variants, all of which come from the Omicron variant family. Currently, 53% of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are linked to KP.3.1.1.