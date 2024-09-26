On the Air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
2:30 p.m.: ARCA: Kansas 2 FS1
5:30 p.m.: Truck Series: Kubota Tractor 200 FS1
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Cincinnati at Chi. Cubs MLB
4 p.m.: Houston at Cleveland or Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees MLB
7 p.m.: San Diego at Arizona or St. Louis at San Fran. MLB
7:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
Football, CFL
5 p.m.: Edmonton at Winnipeg CBS Sports
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Miami ESPN
5 p.m.: Washington at Rutgers Fox 28
Golf
5 a.m.: DP World: Open de Espana Golf
8:30 a.m.: PGA: Presidents Cup Golf
Hockey, NHL preseason
3 p.m.: Florida at Carolina NHL
7 p.m.: Utah at Vegas NHL
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
6 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, high school
6:30 p.m.: North Central vs. Rogers at ONE Spokane Stadium 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7 p.m.: Spokane at Wenatchee 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
1 p.m.: Xfinity Series: Kansas Lottery 300 KSKN
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Pitt. at N.Y. Yankees or Chi. White Sox at Detroit MLB
1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Boston or Phila. at Washington MLB
6:40 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
Football, college
9 a.m.: Kentucky at Ole Miss ABC
9 a.m.: Minnesota at Michigan Fox 28
9 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas State ESPN
9 a.m.: BYU at Baylor FS1
9 a.m.: Buffalo at Connecticut CBS Sports
9 a.m.: Northern Illinois at NC State KSKN
9 a.m.: Navy at UAB ESPN2
9 a.m.: South Florida at Tulane ESPNU
12:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at USC CBS
12:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Auburn ABC
12:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Texas A&M ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Colorado at UCF Fox 28
12:30 p.m.: Fresno State at UNLV FS1
12:30 p.m.: San Diego State at Central Michigan CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Georgia State ESPNU
1 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke ESPN2
4 p.m.: Stanford at Clemson ESPN
4 p.m.: Iowa State at Houston FS1
4:30 p.m.: Georgia at Alabama ABC
4:30 p.m.: Illinois at Penn State NBC
4:30 p.m.: Middle Tennessee at Memphis ESPNU
5 p.m.: Cincinnati at Texas Tech ESPN2
5 p.m.: Air Force at Wyoming CBS Sports
5 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington SWX
7 p.m.: Washington State at Boise State FS1
7 p.m.: Idaho at UC Davis ESPN+
7:15 p.m.: Arizona at Utah ESPN
8 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA Fox 28
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Open de Espana Golf
9 a.m.: PGA: Presidents Cup NBC
11 a.m.: LPGA: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL preseason
4 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia NHL
Soccer, men
4:30 a.m.: EPL: Manchester City vs. Newcastle USA
6 a.m.: Serie A: Inter vs. Udinese CBS Sports
7 a.m.: EPL: West Ham vs. Brentford USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton USA
Soccer, women
10 a.m.: Gotham at Kansas City CBS
4:30 p.m.: Houston at Orlando ION
7 p.m.: Portland at San Diego ION
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
5:30 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle 92.5-FM
Football, college
4 p.m.: Montana at Eastern Washington 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5 p.m.: Washington State at Boise State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Tri-City at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: Cup Series: Hollywood Casino 400 USA
Noon: NHRA: Midwest Nationals FS1
Baseball, MLB
12:10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle Root
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
Noon: Las Vegas at New York ABC
5:30 p.m.: Connecticut at Minnesota ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Minnesota at Green Bay CBS
1 p.m.: New England at San Francisco Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Kansas City at L.A. Chargers CBS
5:20 p.m.: Buffalo at Baltimore NBC
Golf
4 a.m.: DP World: Open de Espana Golf
10:30 a.m.: PGA: Presidents Cup NBC
11 a.m.: LPGA: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL preseason
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Ottawa NHL
Soccer, men
6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa vs. Ipswich Town USA
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham vs. Manchester United USA
Soccer, women
11 a.m.: USL: Spokane at DC Peacock
Volleyball, college
10 a.m.: Kentucky at Florida ESPN
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Oakland at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Baltimore 92.5-FM
Sports talk
10 a.m.: Seattle Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change