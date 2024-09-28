Gonzaga women’s basketball ready for ‘process’ of integrating new players

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

More than half of the Gonzaga women’s basketball team is new – four by the transfer portal and three incoming freshmen.

Two of the Zags’ returning standouts cautioned during a Friday news conference that there will be a learning curve.

The goals won’t change, though, even as much work awaits the Zags.

“It’s definitely challenging with the new faces that we have and the new team,” fifth-year senior and returning West Coast Conference Player of the Year Yvonne Ejim said.

Ejim is the lone returning starter. Gone are fifth-year graduates Kaylynne and Kayleigh Truong, both guards, wing Brynna Maxwell and forward Eliza Hollingsworth.

Plenty of minutes are available.

Returners Bree Salenbien, a junior guard, and sophomore guard Claire O’Connor, along with Saint Mary’s graduate transfer Tayla Dalton, a guard, and Minnesota transfer McKynnlie Daylen, a forward, are recovering from injury. Their availability is unknown.

Which explains why a team manager and two male volunteers practiced Friday, the Zags’ fourth practice since preparation for the 2024-25 season began Tuesday.

Senior forward Maud Huijbens will likely start after earning the WCC’s Sixth Woman of the Year award last year.

“Everyone is very bought into the fact that it’s going to be a process,” Huijbens said. “It’s not going to be perfect at once. We’re on our way. … It’s going to be trial and error and we’ll see what’s going to work best for this team. I’m very excited to figure all of that out.”

Out in the middle of the court at McCarthey Athletic Center was coach Lisa Fortier, who is battling back from cancer. She was vocal and vigorous while going through various drills.

Fortier said she has seven more days of radiation and she’ll be done with active treatment.

“My hair is starting to grow back. So it’s going to be in that awkward stage,” she said. “I’m a little tired, but I think I’d be tired anyway right now.”

Fortier likes the early progress of her team.

“We still have some really solid veterans, so that’s nice, but we’re definitely a mixed bag,” Fortier said. “We’re going to rely heavily on Maud, Yvonne, Esther (Little) … to bridge the gap between things. The young players are talented and game and are eager to learn.”

Fans will get to see the Zags on Oct. 12 for FanFest.