‘Slow stylist’ takes a sustainable approach to decorating

Stylist Katie Howie in her home office with her “pandemic puppy” Chip Wednesday, June 5, 2024 St. Paul, Minn. St. Paul’s Katie Howie is a “slow stylist” with clients that include Mayor Melvin Carter and Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. Stylist Katie Howie shows how she layers vintage, new and family heirlooms. (Star Tribune)

By Erica Pearson Star Tribune (Minneapolis)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Katie Howie likes the homes she styles to tell a story.

The St. Paul “slow stylist”– who has created rooms for Mayor Melvin Carter and Sakeena Futrell-Carter as well as Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Tom Weber – has been using this approach long before it became trendy.

You’ve heard of slow fashion – taking the time to choose a few pieces of high-quality clothing that last rather than chasing cheap “fast fashion” trends.

Now try slow styling.

This no-rush approach to home decorating involves hunting down the perfect vintage pieces, finding the right spot to hang a treasured family heirloom and getting expert help with paint colors. It’s more thoughtful and evolves over time, which can also make it more budget friendly.

“In a world when snap-your-fingers ‘befores’ and ‘afters’ have become the norm, I go against the grain with my slow styling work,” Howie said. “In my opinion, there’s a huge market for mid-level, slow design.”

Howie, who comes from a family of decorators, sees the job of a home stylist as focusing on the aesthetics and visual appeal of a space, often working with the furnishings that are already there.

Taking it slowlyHowie starts with an initial styling consultation, visiting a client’s home and walking through it snapping photos and talking through their goals. She asks questions like: “Give me three words to describe how you want your home to feel.” And: “Give me three words to describe how you want to use your home.”

“Ideally, we’re using the things that they have,” Howie said. “When we’re sourcing beyond that, ideally there’s some vintage. I offer personal shopping, which I think is special. I’ll meet people at some of my favorite shops to make connections between clients and shop owners.”

Some of Howie’s top spots include Betty’s Antiques on Selby Avenue in St. Paul, and Clarabel Vintage on 50th Street in Minneapolis. She also likes working with local artists.

“That said, I really like CB2 and West Elm for couches,” she added.

Chains like Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters are also part of the mix, especially when she tackles a tween or teenager’s space.

She often begins working only on one or two rooms.

“It can be really overwhelming to do an entire house,” Howie said. “And so most people do a couple rooms at a time. And I think that’s ideal, because that allows me to really understand what people are looking for as we tackle the next space.”

Styling politicians’ homesHowie, who also works as a portrait photographer, didn’t set out to specialize in politicians’ homes. Those connections happened through her photography.

In 2020, Howie started a project called By a Thread, telling pandemic stories of connection through her photos. She featured Flanagan, and then photographed the lieutenant governor and Weber getting their first COVID vaccines. Later, she took family photos for their holiday card. (One of Howie’s images from a recent portrait session for Flanagan and Gov. Tim Walz ended up on campaign posters when Walz became the vice presidential nominee.)

Last summer, Howie was waiting to ride Ye Old Mill at the State Fair when Flanagan spotted her and asked Howie to help style her family’s new home. Howie ended up making suggestions on furniture, art, even a shower curtain.

Flanagan said her daughter Siobhan’s room is now “the perfect tween space” thanks to Howie.

“Katie brought so much joy into our house and lives,” Flanagan said. “Katie perfectly bridged the gap between the childhood and teen years with the colors and decor.”

The family’s favorite thing about Siobhan’s room is a “gigantic” print of a painting (by artist Julia Walck) of pink cakes, Flanagan said. “It really brought the entire space together, and we think there’s no better way to unwind than to lay down and dream about cake,” she said.

Howie’s next steps for Flanagan and Weber: Helping them organize and install their “lovely collection of original and political art,” Howie said.

Howie also styled several rooms when Mayor Carter’s family moved into a new home.

Vintage modern styleThe St. Paul home where Howie lives with her husband and two girls shows her signature mix of vintage and modern.

The dining room boasts a collection of artfully hung silver platters on one wall, and a custom piece of art from local artist Lisa Rydin Erickson showing Howie’s two girls on the other wall.

In the upstairs bathroom, she decided to leave ho-hum floor and wall tiles in place, but gave the space character and charm with a fabric sink skirt, a dramatic floral shower curtain and matching window treatment and a vintage hand mirror on the shelf.

Her older daughter’s room is anchored by a carved flower headboard from Urban Outfitters, with antiques like a lamp from Betty’s mixed in.

With time and a slow styling approach, anyone can build a beautiful home, Howie said.

“I always tell people that I have Champagne taste with a beer budget,” Howie said. “I believe everybody should be able to live beautifully. And I created this business with that in mind.”