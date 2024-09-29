National Hurricane Center tracks three systems with chances of development on top of Hurricane Isaac, Tropical Storm Joyce

By Elainie Barraza Orlando Sentinel

The National Hurricane Center is tracking three developing systems with growing chances to form into the season’s next tropical depression or storm while also following Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm Joyce in the Atlantic.

The most likely to threaten the U.S. is a system the NHC expects to form in the Caribbean that could head into the Gulf of Mexico.

As of the NHC’s 2 p.m. tropical outlook, forecasters predict an area of low pressure to form over the Western Caribbean in a few days.

“Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form around the middle part of this week while the disturbance meanders towards the west-northwest,” forecasters said. “This system is then expected to move northwestward into the Gulf of Mexico during the latter portion of this week, and interests in the northwestern Caribbean Sea and along the U.S. Gulf Coast should monitor its progress.”

The NHC gives it a 50% chance of development in the next seven days.

The warm Gulf waters were how Hurricane Helene picked up steam under similar circumstances, starting as a “potential tropical cyclone,” but then growing into a Category 4 major hurricane that devastated Florida’s Gulf Coast before striking the state’s Big Bend region and moving quickly up into the Southeast U.S.

The hurricane is blamed for at least 64 deaths across five states, including 11 in Florida.

Another system with high chances to develop this week is a broad and elongated area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave with disorganized showers and thunderstorms in the eastern Atlantic located a few hundred miles west-southwest of the Cape Verde Islands.

“Environmental conditions are favorable for continued development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form early this week, possibly as soon as (Sunday),” forecasters said. “The low will continue to move westward and then northwestward across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.”

The NHC gives it a 80% chance to develop in the next two days and 90% in the next seven.

A tropical wave located near the coast of western Africa is currently producing limited shower activity. Some gradual development of this system is possible during the next several days while it moves slowly westward or west-northwestward over the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

The NHC gives it a 20% chance to develop in the next seven days.

Also in the Atlantic, but no threat to land, are Hurricane Isaac and Tropical Storm Joyce.

As of the NHC’s 11 a.m. advisory, Isaac was a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph sustained winds moving northeast at 12 mph located about 575 miles northwest of the Azores. Hurricane-force winds extend out 45 miles and tropical-storm-force winds extend out 205 miles.

“Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 75 mph with higher gusts, and continued weakening is forecast over the next few days,” forecasters said. “Isaac is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone on Monday.”

As of the NHC’s 11 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Joyce had sustained winds of 45 mph as it moved northwest at 6 mph located about 975 miles east-northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Tropical-storm-force winds extend out 105 miles.

Forecasters said Joyce is most likely to weaken within the next couple of days.

The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has had 10 named storms so far including two hurricanes, of which two became major hurricanes.