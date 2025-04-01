Final Four showdown that pits Florida vs. Auburn turns close friends into foes

By Edgar Thompson Orlando Sentinel

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Todd Golden would rather face anyone but Auburn in the Final Four.

Tigers coach Bruce Pearl knows the feeling.

But two coaches a pair of wins away from a national title will set aside a 20-year relationship for a once-in-a-lifetime experience when the Gators and Tigers square off Saturday in San Antonio.

“We don’t necessarily enjoy playing each other,” Golden said Tuesday. “It’s not something that excites us. But at the same time when you’re doing it in the Final Four, it’s a little different.”

Once the Gators (34-4) reached the national semifinals following Saturday’s stunning come-from-behind win against Texas Tech, Golden and Pearl traded text messages.

After Auburn (32-5) dispatched of Michigan State the next day, Golden FaceTimed with with Tigers assistant Steven Pearl, a close friend, coach’s son and former colleague.

“We’re just kind of giggling,” Golden said. “It’s pretty incredible. Come a long way.”

Eons, in fact, since their days playing together in the 2005 World Maccabiah Games, akin to the Jewish and Israeli Olympics, and later coaching together at a moribund SEC program.

Auburn twice finished 13th in the 14-team league during Golden’s two seasons (2014-16) working for Bruce Pearl. UF’s coach recalled Auburn versus Mississippi State during the 2015 SEC Tournament’s first game, the spot reserved for the league’s bottom feeders.

The Tigers surprisingly reeled off three victories to reach the semifinals against Kentucky, an all-too-rare encouraging sign during some tough early years for Pearl’s program.

“Fast forward 10, 11, years, and now both of us have our teams in the Final Four,” Golden said.

This will be Pearl’s second trip to the Final Four (2019) and the fourth time he will face these Gators.

UF holds a 2-1 edge after a surprising 90-81 win Feb. 8 at top-ranked Auburn — the Tigers’ first home loss and only one of two this season along with a 93-91 overtime decision against Alabama.

This time, Golden expects the best of version of Tigers, who are healthier and riding a wave of momentum as the overall No. 1 seed in the tournament.

“They weren’t necessarily playing their best basketball after they clinched going into the SEC Tournament,” Golden said. “They were competing well, but now they are back to playing really, really good ball. They played great on Sunday against Michigan State.

“It was never really close.”

All-American center Johni Broome, as usual, led the way. The 6-foot-10, 240-pound left-hander finished with 25 points and 14 rebounds, his 17th double-double this season, despite leaving the game and returning after he injured his right elbow.

Golden is well-familiar with Broome. Upon his March 2022 arrival, Golden targeted Broome as a Morehead State transfer.

“At the time, I probably had a little misunderstanding of kind of what I thought of myself as a head coach, comparing Bruce to myself,” Golden said. “It came down to our program or their program, and we had just gotten here. We didn’t have as much success to sell.

“But we’re happy with where we are right now.”

Golden now hopes to make the biggest step of his career at the expense of one of his mentors and two of his closest friends in the game.

Whoever wins, Golden or the Pearls will be rooting for the other one Monday night against the Duke-Houston winner.

“I’m incredibly happy for them that they’re in this position as well,” Golden said. “It’s just a pretty unique situation. Both sides are excited about the opportunity.”