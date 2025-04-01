Washington sues over RFK Jr.’s canceled health funding

By Jake Goldstein-Street Washington State Standard

Washington was among 23 states that sued the Trump administration Tuesday over the cancellation of $12 billion in federal funding to address infectious diseases, substance abuse and mental illness, including about $160 million for Washington.

The lawsuit comes on the heels of the abrupt termination last week of grants related to disease tracking, vaccination efforts and other work that officials said could cost thousands of jobs in public health departments nationwide. This pot of money makes up $11 billion of the $12 billion cut last week.

Also on Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services began its purge of 10,000 federal workers. The department’s regional office in Seattle will be shuttered as part of a broader downsizing effort, according to a member of Washington’s congressional delegation.

The funding cuts in Washington reportedly include $118 million for the Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases program, impacting 150 full-time employees. Losing this money will hurt the state’s ability to respond to emerging outbreaks, including measles and bird flu, according to the lawsuit.

That money also still supports COVID-related surveillance efforts, the complaint says.

In total, Washington’s Department of Health stands to lose around $130 million, an agency spokesperson said last week, with the termination affecting upward of 200 department employees, and more at local health departments, tribal health clinics and community-based organizations.

One of the specific programs affected is Care Connect, which the department launched early in the pandemic to provide food and other needs to people with COVID so they could isolate. The program later shifted to meet the needs of those suffering from long COVID, among other things.

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown also cites the state’s Care-A-Van mobile health clinics that provide vaccinations and other services to underserved communities. Officials have already had to cancel clinics due to the lost funding.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services rolled back the grants “for cause” because “the pandemic is over,” so the funding is no longer needed, according to the lawsuit.

“HHS will no longer waste billions of taxpayer dollars responding to a non-existent pandemic that Americans moved on from years ago,” an agency spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. “HHS is prioritizing funding projects that will deliver on President Trump’s mandate to address our chronic disease epidemic and Make America Healthy Again.”

The states counter that the money was never intended to only be used to respond to the COVID pandemic.

The lawsuit also tackles the separate but simultaneous Trump administration axing of another $1 billion in Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration funding, including $34 million for Washington.

Brown is one of several attorneys general leading Tuesday’s lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are named as defendants. The department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

“We can’t make America healthy by spreading preventable diseases,” Brown said. “Aside from the illegality of these actions, the administration is also choosing to neglect the biggest public health challenges, including substance abuse and mental health crises, facing our communities.”

The states say the cuts violate the Administrative Procedure Act by suddenly terminating the grants without much explanation. The plaintiffs asked a judge for a temporary restraining order to reverse the cuts.

The state Department of Health’s now-canceled federal grant dollars were expected to expire between June 2025 and July 2026, agency spokesperson Marisol Mata Somarribas said.

As part of the layoff announcement last week, Kennedy also said he’d be halving the number of his department’s regional offices from 10 to five.

U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, D-Medina, said Tuesday that the Seattle office was among those the Trump administration would close. The office serves Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska.

“This closure effectively removes any on-the-ground support the department provides to families and organizations in our region,” DelBene said in a statement Tuesday.

This is at least the 8th lawsuit Brown has led or joined against the Trump administration since January. Most have resulted in preliminary court orders blocking implementation of a variety of actions, including eliminating birthright citizenship, blocking gender-affirming care for minors and mass firings of federal workers.